Lagos setbacks, off-street fees outrageous – Onitiri

Lagos-based socio-political activist and critic, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri, has condemned the Lagos State Government for allegedly enacting a law authorising Lagos Parking Authority to demand ‘outrageous’ permit fees for setbacks (off-street) parking, calling on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to ask the Lagos State House of Assembly to revoke or review the law immediately in the overall interests of the state’s citizenry.

Onitiri on Sunday said the parking permits fee was not in tandem with the economic realities in the country, adding that paying such outrageous fees would further improverish the people the government claimed to be catering for, particularly the property owners who were already paying annual tenets and land rates to Lagos State Government.

The Lagos Parking Authority in letters to landlords and organizations was demanding from them N80, 000 for one slot, N240,000 for three slots plus N50,000 non-refundable administrative/processing fees for setbacks (off-street) parking from landlords and business organisations.

According to him, the introduction of setback/ off-street parking by the state government at this period is the height of insensitivity to the yearnings and sufferings of the people because it would skyrocket both house rents and office accommodations.

The social critic wondered whether the parking fees were replacing the tenement rates, emphasising that, “the parking is unfair because there were many house owners living in their homes without renting them out. Shouldn’t they park their vehicles in their homes?”

He pointed out that even if the government wanted to collect such fees, it should be very minimal and not the type of outrageous fees being demanded by the Lagos Parking Authority from many landlords and property owners who were struggling to make ends meet or organisations struggling to pay their staff salaries.

Onitiri cautioned the government not to push the people to the wall, but to make laws with a human face and called on Governor Sanwo-Olu to expedite action on the repairs of Apongbon flyover road as it was causing a lot of discomfort for Lagosians plying the road.

“We call on our young governor to face governance and put aside politicking. Lagosians will judge you by the quality of service you render to them come 2023,” Onitiri concluded.