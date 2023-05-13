The Institute of Corporate Administration (ICAD), an organisation established in 1993, has conferred its Honorary Fellowship Award on the Daughter of Former of Governor of Oyo, Adebayo Alao Akala, Olamide Alao on Saturday.

Alao who is also the Chief Executive Officer, Umera Farms and other fellowship nominees were honoured for their Outstanding Proficiency in Corporate Management and administration at the event which was held on Saturday at the University of Ibadan, Hotel, Ibadan the Oyo state capital.

While the award was also in recognition of Alao’s dedication and commitment to service upwardly mobile and visionary approach to administrative matters, and professionalism in service.

In an interview with Alao, she appreciated the institute for the recognition, adding that it is a great honour that the institute can identify people contributing to the national development of the country.

She noted that the conferment of the fellowship by the institute is a recognition that she has been doing well and as well serve as an encouragement for her to do more.

“This award is a recognition that we have been doing well in what we do and we have to strive to do more .The topic today was strategic innovation and it means you consistently growing and doing better at the things you are doing and what we are doing is trying to change lives because what we are doing is centered around changing lives of people .We try as much to change the lives of our workers , clients and other people around us and the people we are dealing with generally on our daily basis “she noted.

Also speaking with Nigerian Tribune another awardee at the event, Co-Founder Umera Farms, Yemisi Adepoju appreciated the organisers of the event, she stated that the award is a welcome addition to her profile and pledged to explore all benefits that it brings to her as a person and the organisation.

She said “I appreciate the organisers of the event for the award , this award is a welcome addition to my profile , and l promise to explore all benefits that this award brings to me as a person and the organisation”, she added.

Also speaking at the event, another awardee, Director General of protocol to the Oyo State Governor, Otunba Badejo, appreciated the institute for honouring him and dedicated the award to his principal, Governor Seyi Makinde, who counted him worthy to be part of his administration.

He explained that he sees the conferment of a fellowship by the Institute of Corporate Administration as a call to do more for society.

He said, “I give glory to God foremost and also want to thank His Excellency, the executive governor of Oyo state Engineer Seyi makinde FNSC, DSC, GSSRS, who has shorted me out from university of Ibadan brought me to a limelight in his office as his Director General Protocol.”





“I see this conferment of fellowship by the Institute of Corporate Administration as a call to do more, to strive towards achieving excellence even in the midst of uncertainties like we have in the country today.

“To achieve excellence is not easy but, like the lecturer said, through innovative approaches we should be able to move fast and pass beyond every blockage to achieve excellence in what we do.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE