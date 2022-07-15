Alaafin stool: Oyo residents make case for Prince Adeladan

Following the death of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, and the ongoing process to select a new replacement, residents of Oyo town which is the seat of power of the Alaafin stool, have made a case for one of the contestants to the stool, Prince Ajibade Adeladan of Agunloye ruling house.

The residents stated this while fielding questions from journalists on whom they believe would improve on the fortunes of the traditional institution and the Yoruba race when made the next Alaafin. For a large section of them, Prince Adeladan was their choice aspirant for the throne. Prince Adeladan, who is a successful medical practitioner with a sterling international practice, is among the over 45 contenders for the throne of the Alaafin.

Fifty-year-old Gboyega Adeolu, an Oyo resident, stated that he believed that Oyo needs an Alaafin like Prince Adeladan. “I believe that Prince Ajibade Adeladan is needed at this point in time. Of all the aspirants that we have, of course they are eligible, Prince Adeladan stands out. Oyo needs an Alaafin that will take it out of the backwaters. We have been there for too long. Look at the level of infrastructure here; it is almost nothing to write home about. We need him to bring this ancient town to the modern times,” he said.

A culture enthusiast and economist, also an indigene of Oyo, Nojeem Alasepe, told journalists that Oyo needs to be economically positioned for growth, insisting that Prince Adeladan as Alaafin would ensure that. According to him, “It is indeed true that the last Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Adeyemi did what he could but we have not got to where we should be. Oyo is a very traditional place but we have to come out and take our pride of place as a foremost place in the development of the Yoruba race. I want Prince Adeladan to be the next Alaafin. He has all it takes to reposition the social and economic life of this ancient place.”

Adesola Adetayo, an entrepreneur, argued that “In terms of education and exposure, Prince Dr. Ajibade Adeladan towers above them all. We have known him even before he travelled out of Nigeria to work. Even at that he never stopped interacting with us as his people. He connects with us; he comes home regularly to help us with what he could. But imagine him as the next Alaafin, he would be very much empowered to bring the desired development that we need. Oyo needs to go bigger than it already is.”

Kolawole Abdulhamid, an Oyo youth leader, told journalists that the Alaafin throne needs a visionary leader who is in sync with modern-day advancements. “I am a young man. I have been into agriculture but I, like many others, need the boost that we can get to make us get to the top. But we can only achieve this if we can get a traditional ruler that understands the language of development. With his track record, we are confident that Prince Ajibade will bring all his exposure to help us in this area of agriculture, particularly in the area of youth empowerment. There are many young people with fantastic ideas but they need a traditional ruler who can push them in realising their dreams. He should be made the Alaafin of Oyo. We are confident that he would make us proud,” he stated.

For Nike Bakare, a local teacher in the town, education remains crucial and a traditional ruler who prioritises education would bring sustainable growth to his subjects. According to her, ‘For me, education is key. We want a traditional ruler who can further help in the area of education for our children. At the moment we have two universities in Oyo but we are sure that with an Alaafin that understands the value of education, Oyo can be better in that regard.’

For 45-yr-old architect and Oyo indigene, Adetokunbo Toluwalase, “Prince Ajibade Adeladan’s resume is impressive, far above others. Oyo needs a modern builder as a traditional ruler. Today, whoever gets into the town would be worried about the current infrastructure of the place. We need someone who would bring out the beauty of both this place and neighbouring communities. As an architect, we look at the architectural beauty of societies. In fact, this is crucial because it has the potential of bringing in investments both at home and from the Diaspora. Prince Ajibade Adeladan should be given the stool.”

67-year-old Mama Yetunde Jimoh, who has been a trader in Oyo, called on the selection committee of the Oyomesi to give Oyo people Prince Adeladan as the next Alaafin considering what they stand to benefit as a people. “I am an elderly woman but I have seen that who the people get as Alaafin would impact negatively or positively on the fortunes of the people. We want our people to get the development and improvement in their lives. We want trade to get better and the cost of living to be reduced. We want an Alaafin that can do that for us. Prince Adeladan has all that we need to effect this. He should be made the next Alaafin of Oyo. We know him and we want him.”

Moshood Gbadegesin, a radio personality and an indigene of Oyo, threw his weight behind the candidacy of Dr. Ajibade Adeladan. “I have read and reviewed the various aspirants’ resume. There are many educated Oyo indigenes both home and abroad. It is crucial that we get it right. Dr. Adeladan is an achiever and he is one who understands what development is. I strongly advise that if the Oyomesi and the various stakeholders are interested in the development of our people, town and the Yoruba race, then they should make Dr. Adeladan the next Alaafin. He can deliver and he will deliver,” he appealed.

For university lecturer, Dr. Rufai Abdulrahman, getting it right is crucial. “We are convinced that making Dr. Adeladan the next Alaafin would give the people what they have always wanted. We are concerned that Oyo is at the level where it is. The stool of the Alaafin is very crucial to the advancement of the Yoruba race and this should not be handled with kid gloves. We want Adeladan as Alaafin because he represents what a modern monarch should be. This is very important. In the area of education and human development, he can guarantee that,” he said.

Dr. Hamzat Bayode, a medical practitioner, expressed delight at the prospect of getting a medical doctor whose practice has gained global recognition as the next Alaafin of Oyo. According to him, “it is not every day that you find someone of Dr. Ajibade Adeladan with the readiness of abandon his foreign medical practice with the intention to serve his people. I am confident that with him as the next Alaafin of Oyo, there will be a major concentration on the improvement of health care infrastructure in the local communities which fall under the traditional administration of the Alaafin. He should be allowed to occupy that throne. He is a surgeon and also an addiction medicine expert.”

Fatima Gbolahan, a 27-year-old hairstylist who resides in Oyo, told journalists that she grew knowing just one Alaafin of Oyo, the late Oba Adeyemi, insisting that a new Alaafin would be very good for the people of Oyo. She however said she is “excited by the candidacy of Prince Ajibade Adeladan. I have known him since I was a child. He is very kind. I am proud to identify with him and really wish that he becomes the next Alaafin. He is well travelled. I know that he would make youth empowerment his priority if he becomes the Alaafin of Oyo. We really want him.”





Hairstylist, Moria Idowu who shares same office complex with Fatima Gbolahan, also added her voice. “We want Prince Adeladan as Alaafin because we have always known him to be passionate about the empowerment of young people and those who are underprivileged. This is important for us. He has always shown readiness to assist and he has done so whenever the opportunity arose. The stakeholders and the authorities should make him the Alaafin of Oyo and we are sure that we will experience the progress that we want.”

For online journalist and resident of Oyo, Abeni Buraimoh, “making Prince Adeladan the next Alaafin of Oyo will impact greatly on us and transform Oyo’s reputation. We need a traditional ruler that will bring us to the limelight especially in this age and time. There are so many advancements in human technology that should be introduced to Oyo town. We need this and we are confident that with Dr. Adeladan’s exposure, development is guaranteed.”

Lawyer and civil rights advocate, Adedire Disu, argued that the next Alaafin should be selected with the interest of the people in mind. According to him, “I am a proud indigene of Oyo. I came to celebrate the Sallah festival with my extended family. The need to appoint an Alaafin that has all the ingredients of leadership and one who is ready to serve is very crucial at this point. I have known Prince Adeladan for a long time. Even though I no longer reside in Oyo, I keep a tab on things that happen here. Adeladan will bring the needed growth that our people need. As a lawyer and civil rights advocate, I want our people to get an Alaafin like Prince Adeladan that will guarantee their rights and fight for their interests. Prince Adeladan has shown through the years that he has the interest of Oyo town and its people as central to his aspirations. I believe he should be made the next Alaafin of Oyo.”

For one of Oyo’s local politicians, Gbenga Abdulaziz, whoever becomes the next Alaafin of Oyo is crucial to the development of that axis, saying the choice of Prince Adeladan should be accepted. “As a politician, I know that it is important that we get it right in this selection. Politics determines who gets what. It is important that Oyo gets a person like Prince Adeladan as the next Alaafin. He can drive development to us.”