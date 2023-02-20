By: Taoheed Adegbite

One of the contenders for the stool of Alaafin of Oyo, Prince Siyanbola Oladigbolu, has explained the need for the kingmakers in the ancient town to consider a youth as the new Alaafin.

He described installation of youths in offices of authority as one of the easiest ways for any society to switch from pre-colonial thinking to millennium ideologies.

The young prince, in a statement, maintained that the youth are ready to take charge from the “old folks”, stating that 85 percent of every gathering of 100 persons is below the age of 45 years.

He said, “Because they were born in the computer age, their brains respond faster and with easy assimilation. It is a collective responsibility of any society to wire the youths to suit both the seen and unforeseen future.

“According to the statistics illustrated by UNESCO in 2020, 65% of the African population is between the ages of 14 to 45 years. So it’s naturally impossible for any reasonable society not to get youths involved in their plans.”

Continuing, the crown prince from the Ladigbolu ruling house of Oyo, recalled his recent visitation to the town, describing his warm welcome by the youths as an indication of acceptability to become the new monarch.

The statement added that even though the kingmakers are still working tirelessly to give the town a befitting king, the young prince appreciated the support, urging the youths to be prayerful while waiting for the outcome of the efforts by the kingmakers.

He, however, promised that if chosen as the new monarch for the Oyo town, priority will be given to youths in terms of empowerment.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE