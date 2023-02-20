By Kehinde Akinseinde-Jayeoba | Lagos

INCREASING women’s access to online learning has the potential to improve their economic prospects and open up new career paths, according to a report from International Finance Corporation (IFC).

The study found that one in three Nigerian women surveyed reported positive career or business outcomes after taking online courses, including finding a new job, setting up a business, or improving job performance.

The research is part of the “Women and Online Learning in Emerging Markets” report from IFC, created in partnership with the global online learning platform, Coursera, and the European Commission.

The report also found that in Nigeria one job is created for every 30 people trained on Coursera.

The study uses data from Coursera to quantify women’s participation in online education, identify challenges to greater participation, and provide recommendations for the public and private sector to improve life-long learning opportunities and outcomes for women.

“This report, conducted through IFC’s Digital2Equal initiative, highlights the importance of technology and online learning in boosting access to new skills and creating opportunities for women and entrepreneurs more broadly. IFC is committed to empowering more women in business by leveraging the digital economy,” said Kalim M. Shah, IFC’s Senior Country Manager for Nigeria, Liberia, and Sierra Leone.

“Our research highlights the potential for online learning to bridge the gender gap in Nigeria by providing women with access to in-demand skills and new career opportunities. It also shows that online education can not only benefit individual women, but also drive economic growth through job creation,” said Kais Zribi, General Manager for the Middle East and Africa at Coursera. “Governments, businesses and institutions must work closely to address some of the key challenges facing women in Nigeria. Public-private partnerships will be critical to unlock women’s full potential and create more opportunities.”

