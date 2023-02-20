By Kehinde Akinseinde-Jayeoba | Lagos

ONE of the flour millers in the country, Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc, is selling commercial papers worth N40 billion to interested investors in the capital market.

The exercise commenced on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, and will conclude on Monday, February 20, 2023.

The company is selling the corporate debt instrument in two tranches of Series 1 and Series 2, with proceeds from the sale to be used to support its short-term working capital and funding requirements.

The Series 1 has a tenor of 181 days, while the Series 2 has a maturity of 269 days.

The firm stated that the first series is sold at a discount rate of 11.77 per cent and an implied yield of 12.50 per cent, while the second series is offered at a discount rate of 12.28 per cent and an implied yield of 13.50 per cent.

For investors interested in the commercial paper, which is being issued under the organisation’s N200 billion commercial paper issuance programme, they would be required to pay at N5 million.

Though an investment firm in Nigeria, Meristem, has given the exercise a buy recommendation, it, however, expressed “concern about the firm’s weak liquidity position and the illiquidity of the instrument.”

