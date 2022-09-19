Alaafin: Oyo kingmakers lose member, Alapinni

BARELY 24 hours after the release of the list of 10 out of the 65 aspirants jostling for the stool of Alaafin of Oyo for Ifa consultation and final approval, the kingmakers otherwise known as Oyomesi have made a dramatic U-turn with the presentation of all the aspirants to the deity for final selection.

The development came as one of the high chiefs, constituting Oyomesi, who is also the Alapinni of Oyoland, High Chief Abdul-Rasheed Sheu died in the early hours of Sunday in Oyo town, after a protracted illness. According to a statement from the Oyo East Local Government Area, Alapinni would be buried in accordance with Islamic rites the same day.

The statement read, “Inahilahi wahinahilai rojiunah. With a heavy heart, and submission to the will of Allah, the management of Oyo East Local Government regret to announce the passing of the High Chief, the Alapinni of Oyoland, Alhaji Abdul-Rasheed Shehu early this morning, Sunday 18th Sept, 2022.

“Burial arrangement will come up at his residence today (Sunday) at 4:00 p.m. May Almighty Allah repose his soul in aljanna.”

The deceased, as reliably informed, had not been taken part in the screening process of the aspirants jostling for the vacant stool of the Alaafin of Oyo. The Regent and Basorun of Oyo, High Chief Yusuf Akinade Ayoola Layinka was quoted in a statement that there was no longer shortlist of aspirants as earlier informed due to minor disagreement among some members of the Oyo Traditional Council (the Oyomesi).

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Basorun Ayoola in his directive stated that there would no longer be any shortlisted contestants, stressing that whoever appeared for the interview automatically qualified for the next stage, which is Ifa consultation, after the meeting of members of the Oyomesi.

Ayoola asserted: “Whoever emerges among the aspirants will be the candidate and the next Alaafin of Oyo. There is no rift among members of the Oyomesi contrary to insinuations and misinformation milling around. We are as united as ever. Misunderstanding can happen at any given point in time. It is natural. What is important is the amicable resolution in order not let the misunderstanding degenerate into violence.”