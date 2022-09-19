Big Brother South Africa & Nigeria to premiere on DStv, GOtv, Movie Room, Qwest TV, others

Owing to the success of Big Brother Mzansi and Big Brother Naija, Multichoice has revealed plans to unveil a new season of the franchise, Big Brother SA and Nigeria: The Titans, featuring South African and Nigerian housemates all in one house next year.

John Ugbe, CEO, Multichoice Nigeria, while making the revelation at the recently held Media Showcase said that “MultiChoice is excited to bring every single fan, all the action in their language, along with local commentary. To add value to all our customers, we are making all 64 World Cup matches, available in 14 different local languages including Pidgin, Yoruba, Igbo and Hausa.

“The next Big Brother edition will have housemates from the two giants of Africa, Nigeria, and South Africa, together in one house. This is designed to be a unifying experience of culture, personalities, and entertainment, highlighting what we both have in common. The prizes promise to be as massive as the entire show itself – both in cash and other sponsored prizes,” he said.

This was revealed alongside plans to introduce new channels on DStv. The new channels are ‘Movie Room,’ ‘Qwest TV,’‘Moonbug Kids,’ and a new pop-up channel, Spider-Man Pop-up Channel. Qwest TV was co-founded and curated by renowned producer and musician Quincy Jones, and will offer viewers a chance to discover a “jazzy” genre of music through concerts, live performances, and documentaries.

Movie Room will offer entertaining local and international movies round the clock. Moonbug Kids, anew channel targeted at pre-schoolers, is a collection of shows that Multichoice owners describe as similar to popular YouTube sensations Little Baby Bum and Cocomelon, available on DStv Channel 302.

Spider-Man Pop-up Channel (Channel 111) is a pop-up channel (available for a limited time-frame) where viewers can watch iconic, award-winning Spider-Man movies from September 23 until October 2, 2022.

Touching on the investment by MultiChoice in growing content offering for customers’ pleasure, Executive Head of Content, MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr. Busola Tejumola, said customers will be spoiled for choice in the coming months, as the company will be unveiling a chain of new programmes on its Africa Magic channels.





Africa Magic viewers are to expect two new series, ‘The Covenant’ and ‘Lahira’. ‘The Covenant’ follows three strangers on a journey that will not only turn their lives upside down, but will also unite them for life. ‘Lahira’ tells the story of a young girl’s fight for freedom after her village is destroyed by a group of armed men.