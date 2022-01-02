Alaafin condoles with family members, Ibadan people over demise of Olubadan of Ibadan

By Tribune Online

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, on Sunday condoled with family members of the late Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, and the entire people of Ibadan over the death of the traditional ruler.

In a statement by the Alaafin issued by Oladotun Oladele, his online media director, the monarch said the Olubadan’s death came at the time when his wealth of experience and wisdom of years were needed to be harnessed for the good of Nigeria and Oyo State in general.

According to the statement: “On behalf of myself, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, Alaafin of Oyo, the Permanent Chairman, Oyo State Council of Obasa and Chiefs, the Ayabas, the princes, princesses, the Oyomesi and the good people of Oyo most heartily condole with the family of the late Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Saliu Adetunji Akanmu, on the sudden departure of this amiable monarch as he joins his ancestors.

“I join all well meaning Nigerians, home and abroad, to pray that God will grant the entire family and the people of Ibadan the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss at this auspicious time when the wealth of his experience and wisdom of years can be harnessed for the good of Nigeria and Oyo State in general.

“May Eledumare receive him in his bossom and may he continue to rest in peace.”

