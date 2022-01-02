FTAN President promises to re-engage government on tourism development, promotion

The National President, Federation of Tourism Association of Nigeria (FTAN), Mr Nkereuwem Onung has assured the federation’s commitment and focus to continue to engage and re-engage the government in all level to give tourism a practical voice in Nigeria.

Onung who disclosed this during his New Year message to Nigerians said the organised private sector shall continue to re-device newer ways to see that tourism collaborations among all the major stakeholders are refocused toward making the industry more vibrant than ever.

While congratulating stakeholders for a seeing a brand new year 2022, took a look at the pitfall experienced in 2021.

According to the FTAN president, “Last year, the new normal had begun to kick in, tourism events sprang up everywhere.

“In the months of November and December, 2021, we had events back to back. AKwaaba African Travel Market, Tourism and Transport Summit, awards, NAFEST, associations AGMs etc took place.

“As the industry anticipated a robust Christmas season for travels, we also witnessed apprehension caused by Omicron variant of COVID-19 pandemic.

“Europe accused Africa and shuts down air travel into their countries and apprehension replaces anticipation.

“Those who travelled had several complications; some events where cancelled, among them are Carnival Calabar, greater Lagos etc.

“As we enter the New Year, we don’t know what the Federal Government intends to do differently to make tourism grow.

“We will attempt again to engage them. The states can do better. Private Institutions of tourism can help. Stakeholders need unity and courage backed up by collaboration to run a people oriented and viable tourism industry to sustain and benefit all and sundry.

All these are what we are going to reinforce through our Let’s do it together hashtag which we intend to launch in January 2022.

“After the launch of #let’sdoittogetherfortourism, we will do a formal presentation to the public and private sector to show that we want a new narrative.

The presentation will start with the president Muhammad Buhari, the Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, states governors, Director Generals of tourism agencies and commissioners, the national assembly and serious stakeholders.

“The hashtag will become a national emblem and promotional material for every event that is taking place in Nigeria.

“That is going to be our first statement to kickstart the 2022 practical tourism commitment and agenda of the federation.”