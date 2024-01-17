Youths of Akwa Ibom State have hailed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio for their roles in the speedy passage of the 2014 budget.

They said that the passage of this year’s appropriation bill by the National Assembly and its subsequent signing into law by President Tinubu has given hope to Nigerians.

This is contained in a statement signed by over a hundred youth leaders from across the state and three senatorial districts of the state and made available to our correspondent in Uyo yesterday.

“We commend the National Assembly ably led by Senator Godswill Akpabio for the timely passage of the 2024 appropriation bill which was signed into law by President Tinubu on January 1st 2024.

“This is yet another uncommon development in recent times and is a strong signal to the good intentions of the federal government and a true testament to the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a sure bet.

“As a people and as youth leaders of our dear state, we owe the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio a duty to pray and support him to continually work with and identify his leadership.

“We also appeal to him that we are willing and ready for sustainable partnership in building enduring legacies that will help prepare the youths for the future.”

While pledging their allegiance to Tinubu and Akpabio, they promised to mobilise grassroots support for the duo in the state.

They also expressed satisfaction with Tinubu for appointing youths into his administration.

