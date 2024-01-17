The Chairman of the Committee on Works in the House of Representatives and the representative for Egbeda/Ona-Ara Federal Constituency, Hon. Akin Alabi, has expressed deep condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the victims and families affected by the tragic explosion in Ibadan.

The explosion, which occurred on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, has had a profound impact on parts of Ibadan, causing immense grief and distress.

In a statement made public on Wednesday, Alabi acknowledged the pain and suffering experienced by those affected by the explosion, adding that he stands in solidarity with the residents of Ibadan during this challenging time.

In the statement, Alabi expressed, “My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families affected by the devastating explosion in Ibadan. This is a moment of immense sorrow for our community, and we must come together to support those in need and work towards the recovery and rebuilding process.”

While the cause of the explosion is still being ascertained, Akin Alabi has engaged with local authorities and relief organizations to ensure that swift and comprehensive assistance reaches those affected by the tragedy.

He emphasised the importance of unity and cooperation in the face of adversity, urging Ibadan residents to stand strong together.

As part of his commitment to aiding recovery efforts, Akin Alabi disclosed that he is coordinating with relevant stakeholders to provide financial support, medical assistance, and essential supplies to the affected individuals and families.

The statement further encourages the public to join in the relief efforts by contributing to the ongoing initiatives to alleviate the suffering of those affected by the explosion.