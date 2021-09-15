Akwa Ibom gov signs anti-open grazing bill into law

Governor Udom Emmanuel has vowed to invoke relevant sections of the law against any herdsman whose livestock stray into another person’s farm or property, no matter how highly placed, as he signed a new anti-open grazing bill into law at the Government House, Uyo, the state capital, on Wednesday.

He said it would be unnecessary for anyone found culpable to attempt to use his power or influence, as the law will be fully enforced to ensure that justice is fully served.

“The law will be used against you, irrespective of who you are, so make sure you create ranches to take care of your livestock.

“It is very painful for a farmer to wake and discover that the crops that he had toiled for several months have been destroyed by your cattle.

“Just as you are rearing your animals to make profits, the farmer is also aiming for profits and as such, you should not come and destroy his own business with yours.”

“Once you are caught, such animals would be confiscated and the fine would add to the revenue of the state government, and shall also be used to settle the loss of the farmer,” Emmanuel explained.

The signing of ‘Anti-Open Rearing and Grazing of Livestock Prohibition Bill’ into law by the governor was witnessed by the State House of Assembly Speaker, Rt Hon Aniekan Bassey with the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Uko Udom (SAN).

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Akwa Ibom gov signs Akwa Ibom gov signs

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Akwa Ibom gov signs Akwa Ibom gov signs