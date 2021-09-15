Ondo govt charges elected LG officials on security at local level

Elected political office holders at the local government level have been charged to chart a new course towards strengthening the security system at their level of governance.

The Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who gave this charge in Akure, Ondo state capital, on Wednesday during a two-day workshop for the elected political office holders across the 18 local government areas in the state said insecurity affects the development of any community or state, noting that no nation could prosper in the absence of peace.

He said: “I charge you at this critical stage in the annals of our nation that you make necessary sacrifice towards national peace and harmony as we are aware that the existence of Nigerian as a nation is being seriously threatened by the current security challenges.

“Insecurity no doubt retards development. No nation can prosper in the absence of peace.

“We must, therefore, chart a new course towards strengthening our security system at local government levels. Advocacy for individual and communal security network platform must not only be embraced but also be stepped up,”

Aiyedatiwa while speaking on the essence of the training, said it was put together to further equip newly elected political office holders at the local government level with skills to carry out their task of delivering dividends of democracy.

“You are aware, that the local government is the closest to the people; therefore, governance at the grassroots is tasking because of the high expectation of the electorates.

” The people who trusted and gave you their mandates are eager to feel the impact of governance through you,” he said.

He however, solicited for their cooperation in actualizing the mandate of the state government and urged the executive and legislature to work together.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary of Ondo State Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr Segun Odusanya said the training was important for functionaries at the local level to have requisite operational knowledge of the system.

Odusanya said it would boost the delivery of dividends of democracy to the people as such training would make the administrators more competent.

The Chairman of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Mr Augustine Oloruntogbe appreciated the deputy governor for the provision of tutelage leadership.

