Safeguarding the environment is a collective responsibility for safer living-Bauchi NUJ boss

It has been emphasized that safeguarding the environment is a collective responsibility of both governmental and non-governmental organizations as well as individuals in order to contribute towards protecting the environment.

The emphasis was made by the Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Bauchi State Council, Comrade Umar Sa’idu on the commemoration of the World Environment Day 2022 held on Monday, 6th JUNE, 2022 at the Hazibal Suites, Bauchi.

He stressed that a safer environment will motivate healthy living which in turn will mean positive productivity necessitating development and growth.

The NUJ boss said that “Let me use this opportunity to commend the initiative of the organizers of this gathering, particularly the DG of BASEPA for showing much concern towards addressing environmental issues in the state.

“We are aware of the agency’s efforts towards making the state capital clean, especially by the introduction of new waste collection centres. We, therefore, urge the public to make good use of the centres for the benefit of all and sundry.

“On our part, the Bauchi State Council of the NUJ as part of its environmental protection initiatives embarked on tree planting in some parts of the state among our social responsibility functions.”





He explained that the latest was the planting of 100 different species of trees at the Bauchi State University, Gadau during our annual press week celebration in September 2021 which was made possible with the support of the DG BASEPA, hoping that the collaboration will continue.

“Aside from the tree planting, the Union has been sensitizing the general public on the need to engage in the planting of trees, desilting of drainages and proper disposal of refuse to curb environmental hazards such as erosion and desertification some of which are being caused by the activities of humans.

“Another initiative introduced by the Council was the training organized for its members in partnership with NEMA on reporting environmental safety and climate change, in addition to the collaboration with GECCI where we recently organized special training for about 30 journalists on climate change and how to address environmental problems.

“We believe that the trained journalists are now better informed to educate members of the public on the subject matter through their reportage,” he said.

“Finally, I want to reiterate the commitment of the NUJ to partner with all critical stakeholders working on environmental protection for the progress of Bauchi State.” He said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…Safeguarding the environment is a collective responsibility

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…Safeguarding the environment is a collective responsibility