Akinwunmi’s exoneration ends distractions at AfDB ― Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwunmi Adesina, on the clearing of all allegations against him by an anonymous group, and further validation of his competence and integrity to lead the institution.

According to a statement Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) in Abuja on Tuesday, President Buhari believes that the conclusion of the review should finally draw a curtain on the allegations that created distractions for the entire institution for a period, and serve as an impetus for more diligence in handling responsibilities, while fuelling the zeal to deliver on the promises of a greater Africa.

The President congratulated AfDB Board of Directors, the Ethics Committee and members of staff for their courage, maturity and patience in following through the process of investigations, and acceptance of Report of Panel of High-Level Independent Experts, which reviewed the Report of Ethics Committee of AfDB, and Dr Adesina’s response.

The President commended the eminent personalities, consisting of Mary Robinson, Justice Hassan B. Jallow and Leonard F. McCarthy, who handled the review of the report of the Ethics Committee, and their professionalism in rejecting support services, and providing a unanimous report.

The President urged Dr Adesina to remain steadfast, dedicated and resolute in pursuing his noble goals for the institution, especially with the now expected second term in office, assuring him of the prayers and support of Nigerians.

