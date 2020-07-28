Man bags one year jail sentence for trafficking girls from Benin City to Benin Republic

Latest News
By Hendrix Oliomogbe - Benin City
Human trafficking

A 36-year-old man, Emmanuel Collins has been sentenced to one-year imprisonment for trafficking two young girls Godday  Itohan, 21, and Sunday Mercy, 21, from the Edo State capital of Benin to Seme, Republic of Benin.

Justice Isoken Erameh of Benin High Court, who sentenced Collins on Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to the two-count bordering on trafficking in persons, however, gave the convict option of fine of N125,000.

The prosecutor, Mr Eusebius Umeh told the court that the convict committed the offence sometimes in March,2020.

Umeh said that Collins used deception and recruited Godday  Itohan, 21, and Sunday Mercy, 21, and trafficked them from Benin City to Seme border where they were arrested.

He noted that Collins plans failed when he and the two girls were taken to Lagos zonal NAPTIP office and later sent back to Benin City for prosecution.

Giving an account, Mr Ugochwuku Nwosu, a senior intelligence officer of NAPTIP, said Collins deceived the two girls that his friend, one Omooba, has the connection to assist them to work as a domestic help in Dubai.

Nwosu said that Collins asked the girls to change their names to English names.

He said at Seme border, Collins asked the girls to tell the security personnel that they (the girls) were going for a wedding close to Seme border.

During separated interrogation, the girls then revealed the true picture of their travelling through Seme border to Dubai.

Counsel to the defendant, Mr Igiebor Charles pleaded for mercy, noting that Collin’s wife put to birth while he was away on the journey, adding that he was yet to see his wife and new baby.

He said the defendant is remorseful and had since turned a new leaf, saying the prosecutor can attest to the fact.

 

Comments

