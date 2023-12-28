Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has described the death of former Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu (SAN), as a monumental loss, saying that it had robbed Nigeria of a statesman who was totally committed to the development of Ondo State, Yorubaland and the country in general.

It would be recalled that the Ondo State helmsman died on Wednesday at 67 years, in a hospital in Germany due to complications from protracted prostate cancer.

Meanwhile, George was military governor of old Ondo State (Ondo and Ekiti) from 1987 to 1990, while Akeredolu was also Attorney-General and Justice Commissioner before he was elected as governor in 2016 and reelected in 2020.

Chief George said this in a signed statement, copy of which was made available to newsmen in Lagos on Thursday, recalling that Akeredolu, whom he always referred to as “My Aburo” made a great difference in the lives of his people and the nation through a combination of purposeful leadership and commitment to excellent service delivery.

The PDP chieftain, who is also the Atona Oodua of Yoruba land, said it was really unfortunate and sad that one was at the moment referring to the late Ondo State governor, whom he described as a legal giant, great scholar, politician and administrator par excellence in past tense, noting that the deceased, while alive, used his legal and political platform to advocate for the entrenchment of democracy and good governance.

George said the Ondo State helmsman had bidded the world bye, like everybody would do one day, but quickly charged that what should be uppermost in the mind of any Nigerian leader should be what would people say about him or her after death, adding: “The lesson of his death is that we must all sacrifice to ensure the greatness of this country.

“Akeredolu, who I always referred to as ‘My Aburo’, made a great difference in the lives of his people and the nation through a combination of purposeful leadership and commitment to excellent service delivery.

“It is really unfortunate and sad that we are referring to this legal giant, great scholar, politician and administrator par excellence in past tense.

“He was a consummate and courageous politician who spoke truth to power till he breathed his last,” George said.

“Akeredolu’s death has robbed Nigeria of a statesman who was totally committed to the development of Ondo State, Yorubaland and Nigeria. He used his legal and political platform to advocate for the entrenchment of democracy and good governance.

“Akeredolu is gone. Everybody will go one day. As a leader, what will Nigerians say about you when you are gone? The lesson of his death is that we must all sacrifice to ensure the greatness of this country,” he added.

The Atona Oodua of Yoruba land, who recalled the role played by Akeredolu in the formation of the local security outfit in South-West, Amotekun, said he (Akeredolu) stood out when lives and property of people of Ondo State in particular and Yoruba people of South-West were threatened by Fulani cattle herders, and further described him as a consummate and courageous politician who spoke truth to power till he breathed his last.

This was just as Chief George also recalled the role played by Akeredolu in the build up to the 2023 Presidential Election, saying that the deceased governor stood out as a bold politician by insisting that power must return to the South after eight years of immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari.

“In the build up to the 2023 Presidential Election, he stood out as a bold politician by insisting that power must return to the South after eight years of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

“Akeredolu stood his ground by insisting that the right thing must be done,” he said.

“When a first class traditional ruler in Ondo State, Oba Israel Adeusi, was killed and when some blood-thirsty maniacs invaded Saint Francis Catholic Church, Owo and killed worshippers, Akeredolu showed courage by insisting that those responsible must be brought to justice. He shed tears, spoke and Abuja listened to him,” he added.

Speaking further, Chief George said it was, however, really unfortunate what he described as needless controversy that emerged over the transfer of power to Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who is now the governor, when Akeredolu was indisposed.

According to the PDP chieftain, such rancour and power play was absolutely unnecessary, asserting that the 1999 Constitution, as amended, was very clear on a matter like this.

“When he was indisposed, it was really unfortunate the needless controversy that emerged over the transfer of power to his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who is now the governor.

“Such was not necessary at all because the 1999 Constitution, as amended, is very clear on a matter like this. The argument and power play were absolutely unnecessary,” he said.

He argued that the lesson in the ugly development was for leaders to always think of the collective interest of all, saying that nobody would leave this world alive as, according to him, everyone will all die one day and any struggle for power that is outside the spirit of the 1999 Constitution should not be allowed.

“What are we struggling for? Position, power, money, fame, influence? All these are transient. Nothing lasts forever apart from the power of God.

“Aiyedatiwa was even threatened with impeachment but where is he today? He is the governor but he will not be there forever because Akeredolu was once there but today, he is gone.

“The big lesson is that we should fear God, respect fellow human beings and do the right thing for this country to assume its rightful place in the Comity of Nations,” the Atona Oodua stated.

George, however, commiserated with the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Southern Governors’ Forum, South-West Governors’ Forum, the incumbent Ondo State Governor, Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa; Mrs. Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, widow of the late governor; the children, the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, the Olowo of Owo, and others, praying to God to grant the deceased eternal rest.

“I sympathise with the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Southern Governors’ Forum, South-West Governors’ Forum, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Mrs. Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, the children, the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, the Olowo of Owo, and others.

“May God grant ‘Aketi’ eternal rest,” the Atona Oodua said.

