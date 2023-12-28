The Army headquarters Theatre Command Operation Hadin Kai, North-East, has decorated five newly promoted Brigadier Generals and three other paramilitary officers serving under the command.

Speaking during the decorations ceremony at officer’s mess Maimalari, cantonment in Maiduguri on Thursday, the Theatre Commander, Maj.-Gen. Gold Chibuisi, noted that five Colonels were promoted to the ranks of Brigadier Generals, while three others were officers from police, immigration, and Civil Defence Corps who are serving under the Theatre Command.

According to the theatre commander, much is expected of newly promoted generals, as new ranks come with additional responsibilities.

He explained that the newly promoted Brigadier Generals may be posted outside the command by their new ranks while urging them to embody the leadership attributes of senior officers of the Army in the current situation to end insecurity in the country.

“You have now joined the ranks of generals in the army. There are three things a general must exemplify: humility, empathy, and patience to be able to address problems.

“You have performed well enough to be elevated to this rank; when they say army, you don’t need to look around to see who; it is me and you; we are the faces of the army now; we embodied the army; that consciousness must be in you.

“The issue of sacrifice and showing a way, so that we can get a solution and change the situation we have been brought to change,.

“For our colleagues from other services, you have been with us here; you have seen how we work. I’m happy to see that your services have seen your courage in Operation Hadin Kai and have promoted you, so I want you to see yourself as recharged to even do more so that collectively we achieve the mission of the Theatre Command.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Primate Ayodele releases 91-page prophecy for 2024

The leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has released his prophecies for 2024 as it is…

NIMC issues new guidelines for date of birth modification

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has issued new guidelines for the modification of…

Sen Natasha spreads Christmas cheer with generous palliatives in Kogi Central

In commemoration of Christmas and New Year celebrations, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (Kogi Central), has put smiles on…

Five Nigerian musicians who had the biggest hit songs in 2023

Nigeria’s music industry had a remarkable year, with talented singers and hit songs making…

History will judge me, I gave Nigeria my best as ‘president,’ IBB declares

Former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida (IBB) has said history will judge him as leader of the country for…

Anthony Joshua beats Otto Wallin in five rounds

Anthony Joshua delivered one of his best displays in recent memory with an impressive stoppage of Otto Wallin in…