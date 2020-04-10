Ogun Senator expresses shock over fire at AGF’s office

The Senator representing Ogun West Senatorial District, Senator Tolu Odebiyi, yesterday, expressed shock over the fire incident that engulfed a section of the Accountant General of the Federation’s office in Abuja yesterday, even as he said that the incident was unfortunate coming at a time that Nigeria is battling to cope with the effect of a global pandemic.
The Accountant General’s office houses the records of revenue generation and disbursements among the three tiers of governments. It also archives the government’s fiscal accountability and transparency monitoring platform (The Treasury Single Account and the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System, IPPIS ). In addition, it stocks all records of states’ domestic and foreign indebtedness.
The Senator said that “The development is a very sad and devastating one coming especially at a very trying time like this”.
While imploring the government to investigate the root cause of the incident, the Senator cautions the opposition parties on the dangers of politicising national tragedies of this nature.
In his words, “In times like this, the approach needs not only to be devoid of political inclination but all hands must be on deck for the sake of nation-building”.
Odebiyi further urged all appropriate agencies to help unravel the cause of the fire incident and ensure that there is a low likelihood of the incident happening again as recommendations should be given to avert future occurrence.
