The real ‘GOAT’ is gone… world stands still as Pele bows out at 82

Condolences and tributes have continued to follow the death of Brazilian football icon and three times World cup winner, Pele.

Pele passed away today at the age of 82 after elongated battles with colon cancer.

Mourning the death of the football icon, footballers, entertainers, politicians, among other public figures have taken to different social media platforms to express their tributes to Pele, who is often considered as the greatest player ever.

Reacting to his death, Portugal captain and former Real Madrid star, Cristiano Ronaldo posted on Instagram, “My deep condolences to all of Brazil, and in particular to the family of Edson Arantes do Nascimento. A mere “goodbye” to the eternal King Pelé will never be enough to express the pain that the entire football world is currently embracing. An inspiration to so many millions, a reference yesterday, today and forever.

“The love you always showed me was reciprocated in every moment we shared even from distance. He will never be forgotten and his memory will live forever in every one of us football lovers. Rest in peace King Pelé 🙏🏽⚽️🇧🇷.”

Argentina captain and PSG star, Lionel Messi posted pictures of the football legend and wrote, “Rest in peace, @pele.”

Chelsea star Thiago Silva wrote on Instagram, “Forever the King of football, the Legend! 👑 Rest in peace, Pelé. 🙏 You changed the history of football and it will always be alive in our hearts.

“Thank you for everything! 🇬🇧 Forever the King of football, the Legend! 👑 Rest in peace, Pelé. 🙏 You have changed the history of football and it will always be alive in our hearts. Thanks for everything! • • • #TS6 #PeléEterno #Pelé”

Footballer, Mesut Ozil tweeted, “Rest in peace to one of the greatest legends of the game🖤⚽😥Your legacy will live forever. I’m sure ‘Heaven FC’ with Maradona and Pele together will be invincible forever 🫶🏼🇧🇷🏆🇦🇷.”

Former Senate President of Nigeria, Sen Bukola Saraki wrote, “The death of Brazilian football legend Pelé has shaken the world. He was undeniably gifted, and his name, achievements, and style of play will remain immortalized in our minds. He will be dearly missed. Rest in peace, Pelé.”

The All Progressive Party (APC), spokesperson for the 2023 presidential election, Festus Kenyamo wrote on Twitter, “An era of the beautiful game is gone; an exponent of the ‘Jogo bonito’ is no more; arguably the real Greatest of All Time (GOAT) has bowed out! Adieu, Edson Arantes do Nascimento (Pele).”

Grammy Award-winning Afrobeat artiste BurnaBoy wrote, “RIP Pele. A man with a strong legacy that will be remembered FOREVER. 🕊️❤️Legends Never Die they are always Remembered in the hearts of the People.”

“Sad. In the end we return same way we came. With nothing. Rest well Football Legend. PELE.” Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie posted.