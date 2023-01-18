Akeredolu meets APC candidates amid health scare

• says APC will deliver all its candidates

By Hakeem Gbadamosi - Akure
Despite his reported state of health, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Tuesday, met with all the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and other stakeholders of the party, ahead of the next forthcoming elections.

The governor who disclosed at the meeting that the Senatorial Districts Campaign of the party will kick off next week, charged party leaders and members of the party to work hard and mobilise for the coming elections.

According to the Governor, the Ondo South Senatorial Campaign rally will hold on January 23 in Okitipupa while the rally for the Central Senatorial district will come up on January 30, 2023, in Ondo town.

The Governor, who is also the leader of the party in the state, informed that the North Senatorial Campaign rally will be held on February 6, 2023, in Owo, Owo Local Government Area of the State

Akeredolu expressed optimism that the party will win and emerge victorious in the election, adding that APC remains a party to beat in all elections in the state

Earlier, the State Chairman of the party, Engr. Ade Adetimehin has commended the governor and members of the party over the Presidential Campaign Rally held in the state.

“From reports, the rally is adjudged the best. We must keep the tempo going. We have laid our hands on the plough and there is no looking back.

“The Presidential election is going to be ours, the Senate and House of Representatives are also going to be ours. We will win all the House of Assembly seats.

“We must work hard for this election. Across the organs of the party, people love us because our people love the government. We can’t be pushed aside. We have a dependable and formidable leader.

“Our candidates are the best. We are going to give the best in terms of the result. By the time the result is out, we will beat Lagos State.


“In beating Lagos State, we are talking about the percentage. We will count the total number of voters and the percentage won.

“During the last Presidential election, people thought we lost the election, we didn’t lose. But because this state is progressive, there was a crisis then, but today the party is united under Governor Akeredolu.” Adetimehin said.

