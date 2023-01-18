CBN storms commercial banks ATMs in Jigawa, enforces loading redesigned currency

The Dutse branch of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in JIgawa state has stormed and ransacked the Automatic Transaction Machine (ATM) of commercial banks in the state to enforce the new Naira notes dispensed to the public.

This was disclosed by the branch controller, Hajiya Sa’adatu Ibrahim Aminu speaking during a sensitisation of stakeholders on the currency redesign which is holding at the Dutse Ultra Model market.

Hajiya Sa’adatu Ibrahim Aminu explained that the Apex bank provides enough redesign currency to all commercial banks in the state “and we ordered them not load old currency in the ATM more”.

According to her “we made very good arrangements for the quick supply of the redesigned currency to all the bank branches across the 27 local government areas”.

She also advised members of the public and traders imparticular to accept the old currency “is still valid till January, 31st. You do not panic the currency is safe and valid for now”.





The comptroller warned the general public to ensure that they deposit cash holdings in these denominations at their commercial banks before the 31st of this month.

“There is no limit to how much a customer can deposit between now and January 31, 2023, as CBN has suspended bank charges”.

Hajiya Saadati called on the public to explore other payment channels, such as eNaira, POS, electronic transfer, USSD, internet banking and mobile money operators and agents for their economic activities.