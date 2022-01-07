Akeredolu deploys security operatives in correctional centres

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has ordered the deployment of security agencies in all the correctional centres in the state for protection of the facilities, following the withdrawal of soldiers from the Nigeria Correctional Service Centres in the state.

The Commander of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, codenamed Amotekun in the state, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, disclosed this while speaking to newsmen in his Akure office on Thursday.

Adeleye said some officials of other security agencies from the state commands of the Nigeria Police, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the state security outfit have been deployed in the centres.

The Amotekun boss said, “You will agree with me that the correctional centres are Federal Government’s physical assets and it is the responsibility of the mother security agencies to provide security for the facilities.

“As soon as that incident (soldiers’ withdrawal) happened, the police and the NSCDC immediately deployed their men in all the correctional centres and because of our knowledge of the local intelligence, men of the Amotekun were also directed by the governor to join the sister security agencies to ensure that there is no vacuum.

“As we speak now, all the correctional centres in the state are being manned by the officers and men of the police, NSCDC and the Amotekun.”

Adeleye urged the people of the state not to hesitate to give the security men any useful information that could assist in combating the criminal activities in the state.

“We will continue to treat all information received with utmost confidence, such that source of the information would never be disclosed,” he declared.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

[ICYMI] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killings at Lekki Toll Gate, on Saturday resumed viewing of the 24hrs footage of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army…

ICYMI: How We Carried Out The 1993 Nigerian Airways Hijack —Ogunderu

On Monday, October 25, 1993, in the heat of June 12 annulment agitations, four Nigerian youngsters, Richard Ajibola Ogunderu, Kabir Adenuga, Benneth Oluwadaisi and Kenny Razak-Lawal, did the unthinkable! They hijacked an Abuja-bound aircraft, the Nigerian Airways airbus A310, and diverted it to Niger Republic. How did they so it? Excerpts…

ICYMI: What North Will Not Accept About 2023 Presidency —Prof Mahuta, UDU Don And Kebbi Dev Foundation Chairman

Sahabi Danladi Mahuta, a community mobiliser and APC chieftain. Mahuta spoke to select journalists at the sidelines of an Islamic conference in Abuja recently. Excerpts…