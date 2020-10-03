Akeredolu commissions RUGIPO’s N1bn Administrative Building, Radio Station, says ‘I’ve made history’

The Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, on Saturday, commissioned a radio station built by the state-owned Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo.

The governor also commissioned a new administrative building comprising the Rector, Registrar and Bursar’s offices.

The building, according to the institution’s acting Rector, Mr. Gani Adebola Ogundahunsi, is worth N1 billion.

Also commissioned by Akeredolu was the school market complex to boost its internally generated revenue.

An elated Akeredolu, while cutting the tape to commission the projects, declared that “I have made history. This institution was established 41 years ago to train the younger generation on technical education and vocational skills so as to create entrepreneurs who will provide jobs.

“But with all due respect to the previous administrators of our state, let me say very expressly that the glory of this polytechnic shall be restored and that is what we have started today.

“I am here today to do what is memorable. I am here to make history. In fact, I have made history. I, Odunayo Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, am giving this citadel of learning that we all call RUGIPO its first administrative building 41 years after its establishment. That is historical.

“We are also here today to dedicate the new radio station 103.3FM built to train broadcasters we want to prepare to take over the media space in Nigeria. We are also here to commission a market complex initiated to help this institution shoot its internationally generated revenue to the top.

“We are committed to the growth of this institution and others in our state. Under my administration, 37 courses most of which were initially disaccredited, have now been reaccredited by the National Board of Technical Education Board.

“We are going to help RUGIPO to do more on research, innovations, and engineering. We will help RUGIPO to achieve feats and greatness. We want a RUGIPO that is going to be manufacturing machines for commercial purpose soon.” Akeredolu said.

The event was attended by the members of the institution’s governing council, led by their chairman, Chief Banji Alabi, the management team and the Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye.

Others present at the event were the Elemure of Emure Ile, Oba Adedubaje Adeyefa; the Oniyere of Iyere Owo, Oba Alaba Omotunde Adako; the Oloba of Uso, Oba Ademola Adebiyi Oyinbade; theOlupemen of Upenmen, Oba Ebenezer Adewumi, among others.