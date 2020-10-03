Ondo 2020: ADC collapses structures into APC

Less than a week to the governorship election in Ondo state, members and supporters of the

African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Saturday joined and collapsed its structures to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The defectors from 10 local government areas of the state, were led by the State Chairperson, Chief (Mrs.) Tokunbo Adetoro, who said the decision to collapse their structure into the ruling party was informed by the performance of the governor Rotimi Akeredolu-led government.

Adetoro said they decided to move out of bondage to join hands with Akeredolu and to ensure continuity of the good works in the state.

She called on other progressives minded politicians in the state to join the moving train for the good of the state and the people of the state.

Adetoro promised to work for the success of the APC victory in Saturday’s election, saying Akeredolu deserves a second term.

The new members who included ADC State Women and Youth leaders, who promised to work for the success of the APC in next weekend’s guber poll.

Receiving the new members into the APC fold, State chairman of APC, Engr. Ade Adetimehin commended the people for taking “the right step in the right direction”, and expressed confidence that their association with the APC would further boost the chances of the ruling party at the guber poll.

