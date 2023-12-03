Ibadan-born educationist Dr Kazeem Akande congratulates Honorable Yemi Taiwo on his recent appointment as the Oyo State Library Board Chairman.

Hon Taiwo, a former member of the House of Representatives representing the Ibarapa East/Ido federal constituency, emerged among the recently appointed chairmen of government boards, agencies, and special advisers by Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde.

In a congratulatory message personally penned by the educationist and shared with the press in Ibadan on Saturday, Akande, also a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Ido local government area of Oyo state, hailed Taiwo’s appointment as a significant stride towards serving the people. He urged Taiwo to remain committed to the principles and potentials that can pave the way for effective governance.

Akande commended Taiwo for his notable achievements during his tenure as a member of the Federal House of Representatives for the Ido/Ibarapa East federal constituency. He also praised Taiwo’s intellectual prowess, citing his impactful role in the British Parliament, particularly in driving commerce and development within the constituency.

In expressing his admiration for Governor Seyi Makinde’s decision to appoint the former lawmaker, Akande emphasized that Taiwo’s elevation is well-deserved.

“On behalf of my family, the esteemed residents of Ido local government, and the broader Ibadan community, I extend my congratulations and joy to Honourable Yemi Taiwo on his appointment as the Chairman of the Oyo State Library Board. I wish him the best of luck in his new role,” concluded Akande.

