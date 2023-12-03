Popular Nigerian show and club promoter Paulash Panache has wrapped up his debut tour in the United Kingdom, which kicked off on October 17 at Convent Garden in London.

The tour, which was a solo tour, sees the popular promoter meeting with some of the United Kingdom’s top influencers at The Dutch House Cafe in London and a brief linkup with Nigerian star Orezi at White Chapel for the ‘Chocolate Daddy EP shoot.

On October 20, Paulash Panache was at a white party at Onyx Club Sheffield featuring Pocolee’s birthday celebration, with guest appearances including Biesloaded, Tee Dollar the Dancer, Tunegee Adeleke, Solly 1x Media, Sheriff Afrosheffield and others.

From October 21st to October 31st, the ace promoter appeared at Hayatt Lounge Greenwich London, Mimi’s Kitchen Woolwich London with Dj Yorgzy, exclusive hosting at Hayatt Lounge, with a guest appearance by Gattuso the owner of G12 bar Lagos, the legendary Hypeman, Jerry Shaffer. He visited “Rodizio Rico at the 02 London, exclusive hosting at Prodigy Lounge, Kingsbury London, and had an exclusive dinner with London’s top-notch female DJ and entertainment consultant- Nina Davis, at STK Steakhouse London.

Paulash also held ‘Lituation Night’ at Eagle Square Club in Manchester City and also toured Etihad Stadium, where he watched the live match of Manchester City versus Bournemouth.

Other events include; Ghanaian music star Dblack Gh EP private listening party at Cococure haus Stratford London hosted by Adesope shops do, alongside Dj Edu, Afro B, Eddie Kadi, Nina Rose, and Kojo funds. Guest at Ayra Starr, Khaid Uk tours in Birmingham.

Paulash Panache later joined other celebrity guests at Rema Live In Concert at the 02 Arena on the 14th of November. He also joined Mavin Records artiste Crayon for his listening party, also at Blaqbonez listening party at Cococure Haus in London.

He wrapped up the tour after linking up with Adesegun Adeosun Jr., a revered and well-respected entertainment mogul also known as Smade, at Smade Lounge.

Paulash Panache is an award-winning show and club promoter, musician, brand strategist, and social media influencer, known as Lituation King on his Instagram with over 250,000 followers where he shares his events and club tour photos.

Paulash Panache has become a house name and his ability to release/promote potential hit songs cannot be questioned. He has also released two hit songs “No Girlfriend No problem” and “Lituation”.

He discovered his passion for entertainment at a young age and started his brand “Panache Empire” in 2012 and rebranded to be using his household name “Paulash Panache” in 2018.

Now, Paulash promotes artistes and brands with his popular weekly event tagged “Lituation Fridays”. The media influencer and singer hosts the weekly event in clubs where celebrities appear to vibe with fans.

