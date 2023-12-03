The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has issued an appeal to its members nationwide, urging them to adhere to due process when vying for leadership roles within the union.

Rather than resorting to what the union labels as a “coup,” a course of action that has regrettably led to loss of lives, members are encouraged to champion peace in the best interest of the union’s reputation within society.

Acting Chairman of the Union, Aliyu Yisa-Ore, conveyed this message over the weekend in Ado Ekiti, the capital of Ekiti state, where he successfully mediated disputes among members and presided over the inauguration of the new NURTW Ekiti Chapter Chairman, Chief Joseph Falope.

Speaking on behalf of the Acting Chairman, former Union Chairman in Kwara State, Kolawole Abdulazeez, emphasized the imperative for the union to be recognized for positive contributions rather than violence in the country.

Abdulazeez highlighted the evolving nature of driving as a respectable profession, attracting graduates to its ranks. Consequently, he stressed the importance of conducting affairs in a decorous manner to rectify public misconceptions about the union.

Affirming the legality of Chief Falope’s tenure, Abdulazeez clarified that his appointment by Governor Biodun Oyebanji a year ago was not the result of an election but a gubernatorial appointment. He underscored the significance of adhering to the union’s laws and regulations.

In response, Chairman of the Ekiti Union, Chief Falope, also known as Oloforo, assured that he would efficiently manage the coordination of union members to prevent any breach of law and order in the state. He further pledged to oversee the union’s resources responsibly.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE