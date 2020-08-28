MTV Base celebrates the leading black women in music with ‘Queens of Base’

For most people who may have been watching premium continental television channel, MTV Base, this August, they must have noticed it has been playing music videos by black female musicians back to back on Saturdays.

There is a reason for this. MTV Base is specially dedicating the month of August to leading black women in music with a specially curated playlist tagged ‘Queens of Base’.

According to them, “For as long as we can remember, black female musicians across the world have been making remarkable strides in and outside the industry but oftentimes, they don’t get the accolades they deserve. And this is why initiatives like this one are all the more commendable.

“In Nigeria, superstars like Tiwa Savage and Yemi Alade have continuously demonstrated that they can go toe to toe with their male counterparts and come out standing tall. They are selling out shows across the world, racking up streaming numbers, performing on global stages alongside some of the biggest international music stars, and just generally being iconic.

“Yemi Alade who won the Peak Talent Show in 2009 is unarguably one of the most popular artistes out of Africa. She was the first female African artiste to hit one million subscribers on Youtube, and up until 2018, her video for ‘Johnny’ was the most viewed music video by a Nigerian musician on YouTube.

“Tiwa Savage has also been blazing the trail since she came into the limelight with her debut single, Kele Kele in 2010. From being the first African female ambassador for Pepsi to being the first female artist to win Best African Act at the MTV Europe Music awards and the first African female artiste to sell out London’s Indig02 venue, Tiwa has had a lot of firsts in her career. At 40, the superstar continues to defy norms and prove to millions of women all over the world that it can be done”.

Through ‘Queens of Base’, MTV Base is further reinforcing the fact that it’s time to give our female superstars the love and attention they deserve.

The playlist which airs on MTV Base (DStv channel 322 and GOtv channel 72) every Saturday in August features big names such as Nigerian superstars Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade, Teni, and Niniola as well as South African music queens Sho Madjozi, Busiswa and Moonchild among so many others.

International superstars like Beyoncé, whose recently released film, ‘Black Is King’ is still making major waves globally, and ‘Hot Girl Summer’ rapper, Megan Thee Stallion will also be featured in the ‘Queens Of Base’ playlist.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Naira Heads To N500 To Dollar At Parallel Market

FOLLOWING the directive by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) to authorized dealers to only open Forms M (a mandatory statutory document to be completed by all importers in Nigeria) for payments in favour of the ultimate supplier of the product or service, with immediate effect, signs have emerged that this will shrink extra source of dollar supply to the parallel market and push the exchange rate to N500/US$…

How The Herbalist Planned My Escape ― Suspected Ibadan Serial Killer

Suspected Ibadan serial killer, Sunday Shodipe, who recently escaped from police custody before he was finally rearrested last Sunday, has narrated how the herbalist with whom he was arrested, Adedokun Yinusa, planned his escape. Shodipe (19), spoke with the Tribune Online shortly after he was paraded by the Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Mr Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu, at the police command, Eleyele, Ibadan, on Wednesday…

Nigeria’s Q2 GDP Decline Better Than Forecast —Presidency

THE Presidency has said that the 2nd Quarter (Q2) 2020 Gross domestic product (GDP) estimates, which measures economic growth, published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) published on Monday showed that the Nigerian economy performed better than expected…

‘Frequency Of S3xual Intercourse Has Nothing To Do With Enlarged Prostate’

Many men are not aware that with age, they stand a higher chance of developing difficulty urinating. In this interview by Sade Oguntola, a consultant urologist at the University College Hospital, Ibadan. Dr Augustus Takure says prostate enlargement, whose symptoms could include difficulty in urination, is inevitable in all men…