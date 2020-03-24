Ajimobi tasks Alao Akala, 16 others to reconcile aggrieved Oyo APC members

Deputy National Chairman (South), All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abiola Ajimobi, has appointed former governor Adebayo Alao Akala to head a team to reconcile aggrieved members of the party in Oyo State.

In a statement by his media aide, Bolaji Tunji, Ajimobi added that the committee was set up intent on true reconciliation and the desire to right the wrongs of the past.

While noting the contribution of members to the successes of the party in the 2011 and 2015 election, he noted that members, in like manner, should also acknowledge their roles in the setback the party faced in the 2019 election.

He also apologised for mistakes made in the past, while urging aggrieved members to see his being deputy National Chairman as an opportunity to rebuild, re-invigorate and reposition the Oyo APC.

Ajimobi also enjoined party members to forgive one another and be guided by the need for selfless and meaningful service to humanity.

“As humans, we are not infallible, I accept my mistakes to which I tender my unreserved apology. In the same spirit, others who might have similarly made mistakes, I accept their apologies.

“I acknowledged that we all contributed to the success of the party in the past, particularly in 2011 and 2015 elections respectively, conversely, if we have a setback in 2019, I believe it is honourable to accept that we all contributed directly or indirectly accordingly.

“Let us seize this moment for the overall benefit of our party and our people. Let selfless and meaningful service to humanity be our watchword,” Ajimobi said.

The Alao Akala led reconciliation committee has former Chairman, Ibadan East local council development area, Mr Gbade Lana as Secretary.

Other members are, Alhaji Kamar Ajisafe, Pa Akin Ojebode, Alhaji Laide Abass, Professor Dibu Ojerinde, Senator Teslim Folarin, Honourable Segun Odebunmi (Bunvic), Honourable Niran Alarape, Mr Mojeed Olaoya, Mr Isiaka Areokuta, Mrs Mabel Williams, Chief S.M. Akindele, Adefisoye Adekanye and Rasaq Arikewuyo.

