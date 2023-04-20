IN the early morning of penultimate Sunday, news just broke with the caption “Former ICJ Judge, Bola Ajibola, is dead”. At first, I treated the news with suspicion simply because of the usual practice on social media. I decided to put a call through to the appropriate quarter to ascertain the authenticity of the information. Alas, the Prince had truly died in the early morning hours of Sunday 9th April, 2023 at the ripe old age of 89 years. I was completely shattered. The prince had left this land at this crucial time when our dear nation is in dire need of his vast experience and wisdom. Baba, as we fondly called him, had made great efforts in nation building, and could have done more at this time when the nation is on its path to a new political dispensation. Without mincing words, Baba will be greatly missed by the nation and the world at large.

His Excellency, Hon Justice Abduljabar Adesunbo Bolasodun Ajibola (SAN, KBE, D LITT, LLD, FCI, Arb, FNIALS, CFR) was a legal luminary who specialised in commercial law and international arbitration. He was a rare gem and an exceptional personality, one of the nation’s finest jurists and educators. He was a judge of international repute. I once had the privilege to work directly with him. He was a disciplinarian. Baba was not only larger than life but also in charge of his chosen career. He was a bold, courageous and highly principled judge. He was very hardworking and his prowess, dedication and commitment to service earned him the highest positions he attained in his chosen profession. Baba was President, Nigeria Bar Association, Attorney General and Minister of Justice; Nigeria’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom; President, World Bank Administrative Tribunal; Commissioner, Eritrea/Ethopia Boundary Commission and Judge, International Court of Justice at the Hague.

Baba contributed immensely in so many ways to the legal profession in Nigeria and the world at large. As Attorney General and Minister of Justice of the federation, he positively impacted the legal profession and his good legacy lives on. It is on record that throughout his tenure as Attorney General, he didn’t collect a dime as salary but rather, gave a standing order that same should be given to the needy in the society. That shows his level of magnanimity. Another legacy of his was the release of Lagos State’s federal allocations by the President Umaru YarAdua. It will be recalled that during the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration in Lagos State, Local Council Development Areas were created, following which the state’s federal allocations were withheld by President Olusegun Obasanjo. However, Prince Ajibola waded into the matter by personally sending a letter to President Umaru Yar’Adua, Obasanjo’s successor, urging him to effect the release of the funds. Interestingly, the letter was honoured.

Justice Ajibola was a man of superior intellect. He carried himself with dignity and respect. He was a man of impregnable integrity. His letters were treated with honour wherever received. The case of a chap who came to Baba having been banned from entering the United Kingdom is a good example. This matter was settled when Baba gave him a letter to be delivered at the UK Embassy and subsequently and interestingly, the guy was given amnesty. Ajibola was a caring father and he cherished human safety. Sometimes, I was asked to deliver a letter at the Army Barracks at Alamala in Abeokuta. I was received with honour and respect. The matter in question, namely military incursions to university premises during fire arms training, was treated with urgency and duly taken care of. His name commanded respect anywhere it was mentioned. He was a philanthropist and a great father. Prince Ajibola was often regarded as an embodiment of selfless devotion to others. He was an intellectual, very lively and accommodating. He was versatile in the use of Yoruba proverbs. Baba was an all-around blessing to whoever came in contact with him. He was a person of unusual knowledge. We gained a lot when we were with him. He dictated to us and we wrote his mind down. He detested laziness and was a confidence builder. He built our confidence to meet with the creme de la creme in the society.

As part of his service to mankind, he established an Islamic Mission for Africa (IMA) for spiritual upbringing of the young minds and a university, the Crescent University, both in his home town, Abeokuta, for the purpose of impacting positively in the lives of others. According to him, “Wealth means nothing if it does not positively impact the lives of others”. Sometimes, he narrated to us how he met with the King Fahd of Saudi Arabia and the subsequent divine grace he enjoyed when the King took him inside the Kaaba, a small stone building in the court of the Great Mosque at Mecca. Baba was bold with the rare opportunity the Almighty bestowed on him. Judge Bola Ajibola was born great, lived great and died great. May Allah the Almighty grant him Aljannah fridausi, Ameen!

Lawal writes in from Ile-Ife, Osun State.

