Ajayi warns politicians not to work against God

AS the 2023 general election gathers momentum, the presiding pastor of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Victory Centre, Akinfenwa Akingbade area of Old-Ife Road, Gbagi, Ibadan, Pastor Stephen Ajayi, has called on politicians to be on the side of God and stop seeking diabolical powers for protection to avert sudden and massive deaths.

Ajayi stated this at the weekly prayer session programme tagged, “Atamatase,” held in the church auditorium recently. He added that God will visit Nigerian in a mighty way to fight for the masses.

The cleric equally warned fake prophets misleading politicians to refrain from such act because they are causing problems for Nigeria.

Pastor Ajayi stressed the need for prayers towards the 2023 general election for the country to be in peace. He added that Nigerians must equally seek the face of God to avert impending flood disaster in all the country.

He, however, called on people to accept Jesus Christ as their Lord and Saviour for the sake of God’s kingdom, which he said, is near with end-time signs and mysteries.