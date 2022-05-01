CAC Supreme Council settles internal crisis, holds unification service

THE Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Supreme Council Agbowo/Irefin, on Thursday, resolved its intra crisis by holding a unification service at the auditorium of CAC, Irefin, in Ibadan, capital of Oyo State.

Addressing the congregation at the church, the outgoing president of CAC Supreme Council, Agbowo, Ibadan, Pastor S.O. Ogundare underscored the need for peace and unity among the leadership of the church.

According to him, “it is the greatest opportunity for you and me to be partakers of the unification ceremony of CAC Supreme Council today, though Satan attempted to destroy the good works of our forefathers of this church, Almighty God disallowed the main objectives of the enemies to overrun our co-existence.

“It is important to mention the causes of this internal crisis within the Supreme Council of CAC that started like a speck sometimes in the early 2018 when some members of Supreme Council misled our leaders to amend the constitution without the due process.

“I want to emphatically advise the leaders of this great mission to forgive one another and work as a team, also as workers in the vineyard who will give account of his or her stewardship to God on the judgment day, “Ogundare stated.

He continued: “I will not hesitate to update you on the state of our mission on the restoration of peace with our brothers in the General Executive Council (GEC) of CAC under the leadership of Pastor S. O. Oladele.





“It is on record that, during our deliberation (Supreme Council CAC Agbowo and General Executive Council) we both agreed to extend the house to create more space within the administrative sector of the mission so as not to tamper with principal officers of GEC as Supreme Council (SC) agreed to be appointed as deputies to all the principal officers.

“During this deliberation, suddenly the GEC made a pronouncement of a new certificate of incorporation dated 4th February, 2021 which comprises only the officers of GEC through the order of the Federal High Court, Abuja without the knowledge of the members of the Supreme Council,”Ogundare added.