Ajayi planning to deface Akeredolu with fake documents, ‘it’s not true’, Ajayi replies campaign group

Ahead of the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State, the Akeredolu/ Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organisation has raised the alarm over plans by the embattled deputy governor of the state, Hon. Agboola Ajayi and the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) to embark on a deliberate campaign of calumny to malign Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

The campaign group alleged that ZLP and Ajayi have concluded arrangements to clone and circulate fake documents to smear the image of the state governor.

In a statement issued by the Spokesperson, Akeredolu/ Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organisation,

Olabode Richard Olatunde said information available to the campaign group indicated that the plot was part of the devilish plan to pitch the good people of the state against the governor and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Olatunde said the plans had been initiated and hatched some five months ago was designed to embarrass and discredit the governor and some top government officials as well as members of his immediate family.

The statement read that “a sinister move by the candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) Agboola Ajayi to embarrass and malign the personality of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been uncovered.

“The grand plans which have been initiated five months ago, are targeted at embarrassing the Governor, top government officials as well as members of his immediate family.

“These unimaginable lies and imaginary concoctions from Ajayi are part of the many ignoble plots hatched to discredit governor Akeredolu and the APC ahead of the October 10, 2020 governorship election.”

The campaign group alleged that “Ajayi has engaged the services of two popular printers in Ondo town and Akure, the state capital, to print fake documents and clone receipts purported to have been presented by members of the governor’s immediate family and senior government officials for transactions in the imagination of the desperate ZLP candidate.

“While Governor Akeredolu and indeed, the APC family remain unperturbed over any such plot against the Project of Grace, it is, nonetheless, pertinent to alert the unsuspecting public, particularly the good people of Ondo State.

“For the records, the Akeredolu administration proclivity for transparency and accountability has made it a difficult task for anyone to malign, blackmail and discredit his administration.

“On our part, we shall inexorably, sustain the civil, issues-based and persuasive campaigns that had been enunciated from the beginning of this process”

However, the Chief Press Secretary to the deputy governor, Mr Babatope Okeowo, described the allegation as false and unfounded, saying the deputy governor is more focused on how to win the election than engaging in a fruitless exercise.

He specifically said that Akeredolu is being haunted by his past and atrocity committed in his three and half years at the helms of affairs in the state.

Okeowo said “the truth of the matter is that the sinner runs when no one pursues him. Akeredolu is running when nobody is pursuing him, it is his injustice to the people of Ondo State that is pursuing him, not Agboola Ajayi.

“The fact that only the family of the Akeredolu is running the government is an open secret to everyone in Ondo state and don’t need or require any document, either clone or otherwise to prove that. Like lawyers say that facts speak for itself.”

He said further that “the wife of the governor has about six projects which she used to siphon money while the son is the consultant to the board of Internally Generated Revenue and has access to N4b stashed in an account where he got ten per cent of the money.

“People don’t need documents to show that the government of Akeredolu is the government of father, mother, son and in-laws. This is why people are clamouring for his exit from power.”

