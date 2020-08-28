Helicopter crashes into building in Opebi, Lagos

Report just coming in says a helicopter has crashed into a residential building in Opebi area of Ikeja, Lagos State.

According to the report, the incident happened on Friday afternoon and casualties are being attended to.

Details Soon…

