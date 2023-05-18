Nigeria’s First Lady, Dr. Aisha Buhari on Thursday underscored the need for women empowerment, democratic change and building a better Nigeria.

Dr. Aisha Buhari who gave the charge in Abuja while delivering keynote address at the opening of Governors’ Wives Summit, described the summit as timely due to the transitional period ahead.

The First Lady who was represented by her Special Adviser on First Ladies Peace Mission (AFLPM), Mohammed Albishir, commended the efforts of the Executive Governors and their Wives for hosting the historic occasion and congratulated the newly-elected Governors, the Outgoing Governors, and their wives on their victories in the last election.

The First Lady who highlighted the significance of the summit, which aimed to build the capacities of the wives of the Executive Governors from all states, affirmed that the initiative is a positive beginning in the history of democracy in Nigeria despite differences and challenges, commitment to serving Nigeria should remain steadfast.

Dr. Buhari emphasized the importance of collective efforts in building a strong foundation for democratic governance.

She stressed the need for promoting excellence and innovation in all governance processes, urging the First Ladies to support their husbands in delivering good governance.

Acknowledging the support and contributions of the Executive Governors’ wives to the development of democracy, Dr. Aisha Buhari expressed gratitude particularly for their assistance to her foundation, the Future Assured, and the African First Ladies Peace Mission (AFLPM), in which she served as President.

While reflecting on the past eight years, the First Lady called upon the serving and incoming spouses of the Executive Governors to provide increased support to their husbands, emphasizing that their primary duty is to serve their communities and contribute to the development of a new Nigeria.

Dr. Buhari urged the participants to translate the ideals discussed at the summit into action, promoting women’s rights and empowerment.

She emphasized the importance of implementing gender policies, stating that building a better Nigeria should begin at the state level, laying the foundation for a greater nation.

Dr. Buhari, who encouraged them to view the current challenges as opportunities to create a safe, secure, and sustainable Nigeria, challenged everyone to remain focused, dedicated, and committed to the future of Nigeria and its children.





Dr. Aisha Buhari emphasized that through support and dedication to women and the girl-child, their dreams can be realized, and their potentials can be fulfilled.

On his part, NGF Chairman, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State acknowledged the incredible power that First Ladies possess to inspire and lead change throughout history, especially through advocacy for important causes, such as promotion of education and health initiatives, empower women and girls.

She observed that they have been instrumental in shaping and influencing the course of the nation, using their unique positions and platforms to effect meaningful change in their communities and beyond.

He said: “These set of First Ladies have consistently demonstrated their ability to make a difference in the lives of those around them.

“Your leadership and your unwavering commitment to the NGWF have been an inspiration to us all. You have shown us the Governors that it is possible when we work together to build a brighter future for all.”

