Members of the 10th House of Representatives on Tuesday unanimously resolved to investigate activities of the security personnel attached to the international wing of the airports nationwide and bring the culprits to face the law.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion on the ‘Need to address the reoccurring incidents of harassment, intimidation, and extortion of International Passengers at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, Port Harcourt’, sponsored by Hon. Boniface Emerngwa, who solicited for the House intervention.

In his lead debate, Hon. Emerngwa expressed concern over the impacts of activities of the unpatriotic security officers over the country’s image at the international airports which serves as gateways into the country.

He observed that the safety of travellers as well as cargo is the main responsibility of officers attached to airports, and across the country, adding that airports have consistently displayed high security performance by the security officers on duty.

“The House also notes that some security personnel on duty at Nigeria’s international airports constitute major

setbacks to the country, especially in the case of the international wing of International Airport Port Harcourt, where passengers arriving are exposed to severe harassment, intimidation, and extortion of money by the security personnel at the airport.

“The House observes that international travellers in particular are frequently forced to provide receipts for any personal belongings in their luggage and are the targets of extortion, charges, and excessive searches.

“The House is concerned that credible reports revealed that airport security personnel delay passengers, causing unreceipted payments and charges, especially for foreigners. Personal items are charged without receipts, bags are forcefully opened and searched, and valuables are stolen in broad daylight.

“Furthermore, the vile crime is committed in all the country’s international airports.

“The House is also concerned that if these actions of the security agents are not checked, they will impact the struggling economy very negatively, as the country’s economic credibility will dim in the global market, thus discouraging foreigners and investors from coming into Nigeria to do legitimate business.

“The House is further concerned about the possibility of a sharp decline in the revenue generated by foreign visits for

business, tourism, and other purposes, given that Nigeria is currently facing severe economic difficulties and that foreign investments are essential to bolstering the faltering economy and creating jobs for young people without employment.