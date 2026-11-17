The Executive Chairman of United Nigeria Airlines (UNA), Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, has identified factual accuracy, transparency and timely disclosure as critical components of effective corporate reputation management, warning that attempts by organisations to conceal or manipulate information during crises could cause greater reputational damage.

Okonkwo stated this while speaking at a dialogue on Responsible Business Communication: Building Trust and Financing Investments for Sustainable Human Development at the 2026 World Public Relations Forum (WPRF) in Abuja on Tuesday.

He argued that organisations must distinguish between protecting their reputation and withholding information, stressing that communicating verified facts, even when uncomfortable, remains the most effective way to sustain stakeholder confidence.

According to him, the credibility of an organisation is determined not only by how it handles an operational crisis but also by the accuracy and integrity of its communication in the aftermath.

Illustrating his position with an operational incident involving United Nigeria Airlines, Okonkwo recounted how an aircraft scheduled to operate a Lagos-Abuja flight diverted to Asaba following an error in its flight documentation.

He explained that the dispatcher had mistakenly entered Asaba instead of Abuja as the destination, prompting the pilots to operate in accordance with the destination indicated in the flight documents.

The incident, he said, was further compounded when cabin crew members, apparently unaware of the error, welcomed passengers to Abuja after the aircraft landed in Asaba.

Okonkwo noted that although the incident could have been managed through a factual explanation, the airline’s communication team worsened the situation by attributing the diversion to adverse weather conditions in Abuja.

He said the inaccurate explanation, apparently intended to protect the airline’s reputation, created a bigger communication problem than the original operational incident.

The UNA chairman also recalled another experience involving a passenger who threatened to stop flying with the airline because it departed 10 minutes earlier than its advertised departure time.

According to him, the airline had scheduled the flight for 11:30 a.m. but departed at 11:20 a.m., prompting the passenger to complain about the deviation from the published schedule.

Okonkwo said, “A typical Nigerian traveller has his mind set on the timely departure of the airline, and if anything happens, you have to communicate the truth. You may have an AOG, technical issues, and sometimes that message doesn’t really sink in.

“I had a passenger last week who sent me a message saying they will never fly United Nigeria Airlines anymore, and I said, why? He said, because they left on time. He said United Nigeria Airlines advertised departure for 11:30 am but departed at 11:20 am, and as the chairman, I was actually worried about how to respond.

“I wanted to get angry, I wanted to shout back at him. But again, my experience being a member of this forum came into play, and I simply sent him a message saying, ‘I apologise for United Nigeria Airline leaving on time.’ That was my answer. He never got back.”

He maintained that responsible communication requires organisations to provide accurate information and engage stakeholders constructively, rather than resorting to defensive responses.

“The best word of public relations is to tell the truth and challenge responsibly. Whenever the truth is told, it builds trust, it builds confidence, and it also shows respect for stakeholders,” he said.

Okonkwo further argued that crisis communication should not be treated as the exclusive responsibility of corporate affairs or public relations departments, noting that the conduct and credibility of an organisation’s leadership are equally important during operational disruptions.

He said effective crisis management requires collective leadership responsibility, particularly when decisions or incidents have direct implications for customers and other stakeholders.

“Communication is not only the responsibility of the corporate affairs department. When there is a crisis and there is a need for proper communication, leadership quality is also called into question. It becomes a collective responsibility of leadership,” he stated.

The airline executive urged service providers to maximise available communication channels, including airport information display systems, information technology platforms and social media, to provide passengers with timely updates on operational developments.

He also called for prompt disclosure of circumstances affecting service delivery, including industrial disputes, aircraft-on-ground (AOG) situations, technical challenges and safety-related issues.

“Do you have a strike? Announce that you have a strike. That’s why we are disrupting our services. Do you have a safety issue? Announce!” he said.

Speaking at the same session, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, said maintaining public confidence requires organisations and government institutions to remain accountable for timelines and commitments communicated to stakeholders.

He argued that organisations should explain deviations from announced schedules, irrespective of whether the deviation results in an earlier or later delivery.

Oyedele cited the passenger’s complaint about the airline’s early departure as an example of how an organisation could undermine customer confidence despite appearing to have delivered better service.

“Sometimes building trust requires that you be on time, not earlier and not later. And if you go earlier than you communicated previously, you must explain,” he said.

Drawing a parallel with government revenue administration, the minister disclosed that some departments under the Ministry of Finance occasionally exceeded their revenue projections without providing adequate explanations for the improved performance.

He said that where an agency projected revenue of 10 but generated 12, it was necessary to determine whether the initial projection was too conservative or whether the additional revenue represented a one-off development.

“I need to know whether your 10 was too conservative. Maybe it should have been 15. I also need to know whether this extra 2 is sustainable or whether it’s one-off,” he said.

The session also featured Edith Jibunoh, Director of External Affairs at the World Bank Group, and Sharon Ezzeldin, founder of Honor Public Relations in the United Kingdom.

It was moderated by Kyembe Kyalusanza, Head of Corporate Communications at Zambia National Commercial Bank (Zanaco).