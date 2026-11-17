The Executive Chairman of United Nigeria Airlines, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, has admitted that an inaccurate statement issued by the airline’s communication team worsened the reputational crisis following the diversion of one of its aircraft to Asaba, Delta State, instead of Abuja.

Okonkwo said the airline’s attempt to protect its reputation by blaming bad weather in Abuja, rather than disclosing the actual cause of the incident, triggered widespread criticism on social media and turned an operational error into a major communication crisis.

He spoke on Tuesday during a dialogue on Responsible Business Communication: Building Trust and Financing Investments for Sustainable Human Development at the 2026 World Public Relations Forum (WPRF) in Abuja.

Recounting the incident, Okonkwo explained that the aircraft was scheduled to fly from Lagos to Abuja but landed in Asaba because the dispatcher mistakenly entered Asaba as the destination in the flight documentation.

He said the pilots followed the destination indicated in the documents, while the cabin crew, unaware of the error, welcomed passengers as though they had arrived in the Federal Capital Territory.

According to him, the situation could have been managed as an operational error if the airline had communicated the facts accurately. However, the communication team, in an attempt to protect the company’s image, attributed the diversion to bad weather in Abuja.

“Our own communication team, in a little bit to protect us or probably not verify, just quickly came out with a statement that the aircraft went to Asaba because there was bad weather in Abuja,” he said.

The airline executive said the experience reinforced his position that truthful communication was the most effective reputation management strategy for organisations, warning that concealing or manipulating facts could cause greater damage than the original incident.

He maintained that providing verified information demonstrated respect for stakeholders and helped build confidence, regardless of how uncomfortable the truth might be.

Okonkwo also recounted another experience involving a passenger who threatened never to fly with the airline again, not because of a delayed flight but because the aircraft departed earlier than its advertised time.

He said the passenger complained that the airline had advertised an 11:30 a.m. departure but took off at 11:20 a.m.

According to him, the complaint initially left him wondering how to respond, but he eventually apologised to the passenger for the early departure.

“A typical Nigerian traveller has his mind set on the timely departure of the airline, and if anything happens, you have to communicate the truth. You may have an AOG, technical issues, and sometimes that message doesn’t really sink,” he said.

He added: “I had a passenger last week who sent me a message saying they will never fly United Nigeria Airlines anymore and I said, why? He said, because they left on time. He said United Nigeria Airlines advertised departure for 11:30am but departed at 11:20am, and as the chairman, I was actually worried about how to respond.

“I wanted to get angry, I wanted to shout back at him. But again, my experience being a member of this forum came into play, and I simply sent him a message saying, ‘I apologise for United Nigeria Airline leaving on time.’ That was my answer. He never got back.”

Reacting to the incident, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, said building public trust required organisations and government institutions to adhere to communicated timelines and explain any deviations, whether they delivered earlier or later than promised.

Oyedele said the passenger’s complaint demonstrated that organisations should not assume that delivering services ahead of schedule would automatically satisfy customers without proper communication.

“Sometimes building trust requires that you be on time, not earlier and not later. And if you go earlier than you communicated previously, you must explain,” he said.

Drawing a parallel with government revenue performance, the minister said some departments under the Ministry of Finance occasionally exceeded their revenue targets without providing explanations.

He said where an agency projected revenue of 10 but generated 12, it was important to establish whether the initial target was too conservative or whether the additional revenue was a one-off occurrence.

“I need to know whether your 10 was too conservative. Maybe it should have been 15. I also need to know whether this extra 2 is sustainable or whether it’s one-off,” he said.

The session also featured Edith Jibunoh, Director of External Affairs at the World Bank Group, and Sharon Ezzeldin, founder of Honor Public Relations in the United Kingdom.

It was moderated by Kyembe Kyalusanza, Head of Corporate Communications at Zambia National Commercial Bank (Zanaco).