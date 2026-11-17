Oyo has recorded a 75.8 per cent reduction in estimated malaria incidence across six focal local government areas following sustained implementation of the Seasonal Malaria Chemoprevention (SMC) programme, which targeted 264,471 children in 2026.

The State Programme Manager of the Malaria Consortium, Dr Taiwo Olarinde, disclosed this at the Oyo State Ministry of Health’s 2026 SMC End-of-Round (EoR) Dissemination Workshop, describing the achievement as a significant milestone in the state’s fight against malaria.

Olarinde said the five-cycle intervention, conducted between June and September 2026, achieved 98.2 per cent administrative coverage among children aged three to 59 months, with a cohort retention rate of 67.7 per cent.

She explained that this meant nearly seven out of every 10 children who reached during the first cycle continued receiving the preventive medicines through the fifth cycle.

According to her, District Health Information System (DHIS2) data showed that estimated malaria incidence declined from 651.3 cases per 1,000 outpatient department (OPD) cases in 2021 to 157.8 in October 2026. Malaria test positivity also dropped from 79.4 to 22.3 per cent, while confirmed uncomplicated malaria cases among children under five fell by 83 per cent over the period.

She added that the End-of-Cycle survey, conducted using the Lot Quality Assurance Sampling (LQAS) approach, recorded 99 per cent coverage, compared with the 98.2 per cent administrative coverage captured by the programme’s digital reporting system.

Olarinde attributed the gains to the commitment of the state government, health workers, local government teams, community drug distributors, community leaders and development partners. She commended field teams for completing all five cycles despite difficult terrain and security challenges in some communities, particularly parts of Saki West.

However, she identified poor compliance with directly observed treatment (DOT) as a major challenge, explaining that some community drug distributors left medicines with caregivers instead of ensuring that eligible children took them under direct observation.

She warned that the practice could undermine adherence and reduce the number of children completing all five cycles. Malaria Consortium and the state, she said, would strengthen training, supervision and monitoring to address the gap.

Olarinde also highlighted the harmonisation of End-of-Cycle meetings with Commodity Review Meetings as an innovation that had strengthened programme review and accountability in commodity management.

She said lessons from the 2026 exercise would guide improvements in coverage, retention, treatment adherence and service delivery during the 2027 campaign, reaffirming Malaria Consortium’s commitment to supporting Oyo State’s malaria elimination ambition.

In his remarks, the Executive Secretary, Dr Muideen Olatunji, represented by the Director of Planning, Research and Statistics, Dr Adeyemi Adewole, urged stakeholders to sustain the collaboration responsible for the progress recorded.

Adewole attributed the gains to partnerships among health workers, the State Malaria Elimination Programme and the Malaria Consortium.

Similarly, the Commissioner for Health, Dr Oluwaserimi Ajetunmobi, represented by the Director of Pharmaceutical Services, Mr Moses Adewole, emphasised the need for uninterrupted supplies of quality medicines, warning that shortages could undermine the malaria prevention campaign.

She commended Malaria Consortium, the State Malaria Elimination Programme, the State Primary Healthcare Board and local government teams for their contributions to reaching eligible children.

Earlier, the State Technical Malaria Lead for the Reach Malaria Project, Dr Moturayo Fagbola, disclosed that reported severe malaria cases at a health facility in Oyo State declined from 196 in 2025 to 84 in 2026, attributing the reduction partly to improved surveillance and closer scrutiny of malaria diagnoses.

Fagbola explained that strengthened surveillance had enabled health authorities to distinguish genuine severe malaria cases from other conditions previously classified as severe malaria, thereby improving the accuracy of reported cases.

While acknowledging the contributions of the six local government areas benefiting from SMC, Fagbola stressed that several other malaria control interventions were also being implemented across the state.

She expressed optimism that sustained collaboration and improved implementation would further reduce malaria transmission and bring Oyo State closer to its malaria elimination goal.