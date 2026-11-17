Benue Police Commissioner Cletus Nwadiogbu on Tuesday disclosed that the command has arrested a total of 26 suspects for various crimes across the state.

The CP disclosed this during his monthly press briefing held at the command headquarters, Makurdi.

The Police boss said that the suspects were arrested for kidnapping, banditry, cultism and communal disturbances.

CP Nwadiogbu explained that 10 suspected kidnappers were arrested in Adoka following the alleged abduction a commercial driver, a woman and six year old son.

According to him, “While on patrol, along Adoka route where the incident occurred, the vehicle in which the victims were last seen was discovered in a burnt condition.

“Ten suspects were arrested and are currently in custody and undergoing interrogation to establish their individual roles in the crime. Efforts are ongoing to locate the three missing persons and apprehend other suspects still at large.

The Commissioner further said that a suspected bandit identified as Shawon Timothy was arrested by men of the command.

“In an intelligence-led operation on 15th November 2026, troops of Operation Zenda intercepted a Sharon vehicle travelling from Jato-Aka towards Makurdi through Gboko and arrested a passenger identified as Shawon Order Timothy.

“The suspect was allegedly linked to the killing of security personnel at Agu Centre on 19th September 2025.

The Police boss further said that nine suspects were arrested for alleged communal disturbances at

Tyem-Imongu Community, Vandeikya Local Government Area of the state where they attacked the traditional council hall.

He listed Items recovered from the various operations to include 495 rounds of ammunition, 290 chains of ammunition, a stolen Toyota Camry vehicle, one Honda motorcycle, and other exhibits such as assorted charms and one local knife.

While appreciating the Inspector General of Police, Olatunji Disu, the state governor, Hyacinth Alia, and other stakeholders in the state, the CP promised that the command remained committed to fighting crimes in all ramifications.