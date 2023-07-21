In an effort to combat the activities of crude oil thieves and illegal refineries in the Niger Delta region, a Nigerian Airforce jet from the Air Component, Operation Delta Safe, conducted a successful operation on Friday, destroying an illegal refinery site near Dariama in Rivers State.

According to Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, the Director of NAF Public Relations and Information, the operation was a targeted response to the criminal enterprise, employing intense firepower from the Air Component.

The air strike was intelligence-driven and effectively neutralized the illegal oil refining site located at Dariama Village, approximately 20 kilometres southwest of Abonnema and 50 kilometres southwest of Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

During the operation, the site was found to be actively engaged in illegal refining, with numerous tanks and reservoirs filled with suspected illegal refined products.

The decisive air strike demonstrates the Armed Forces of Nigeria’s unwavering commitment to eradicating the activities of oil thieves and illegal oil bunkerers in the region.

The Niger Delta has been grappling with the menace of crude oil theft and illegal refining for years, causing significant environmental degradation and economic losses.

The successful operation by the Nigerian Airforce serves as a strong message to those involved in illegal oil activities, reaffirming the government’s determination to combat these criminal acts and protect the region’s valuable natural resources.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

I study 10 hours, sleep 5 hours daily — Imo first-class graduate with perfect 5.0 GPA, Igboanugo

Igboanugo Annastatia, who graduated with first-class honours, in this interview, reminisced about memorable moments that…

PHOTOS: How Aquatech College was demolished ‘with students on site’

It was a traumatic experience for students of Aquatech College of Agriculture and Technology on Thursday, as…

OFFCUT: You are only seeking relevance, ministerial position — Netizens slam Fayose’s support for Tinubu

Nigerians have slammed Former Governor of Ekiti State Ayodele Fayose over his sudden support for President Bola Tinubu, saying he only…

VIDEO: My father deflowered me at 10, made love to me thrice weekly, Lady opens up

A young Nigerian Lady identified as Precious has revealed the horrifying ordeal of how she has been sexually abused by…

Ronaldo beats Messi to become world’s highest-paid athlete

For the first time since 2017 (and third time overall), Cristiano Ronaldo has topped Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid athletes, earning…

The anarchy in the South-East

THE ongoing horror in the South-East being perpetrated by suspected members of the outlawed Indigenous Peoples of…