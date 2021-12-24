MURIC wants Lagos govt to issue circular on hijab

THE Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has asked the Lagos State government to issue a circular on the permissibility of using hijab in public schools in the state.

The group hinged its request on incidents in the state’s public schools in which some teachers allegedly maltreat female Muslim students who use hijab.

The demand was made in a statement by the director of MURIC, Professor Ishaq Akintola.

The statement reads in part: “Female Muslim students are daily exposed to humiliation, persecution and denial of Allah-given fundamental human rights in Lagos public schools over the use of hijab.

“Although there is a subsisting court judgment in favour of hijab use, school authorities hide under the cover of the absence of an official circular approving or unbanning use of hijab to infringe on Allah-given fundamental human rights of the Muslim girl-child.The spread and sequence of these violations and abuses are alarming.

“In timid obedience to the schools’ instructions prohibiting use of hijab in the school premises, female Muslim students wear hijab from home but they remove it at the schools’ gates and tuck it inside their bags.

“It is therefore very glaring that the school principals, headmasters and teachers are the problems.

“This squarely places the Muslim girl-child, her parents as well as Islamic organisations and the Lagos Muslim community in a conundrum. The Lagos State government has a responsibility to resolve this dilemma by coming clear and producing a circular. MURIC calls on the Lagos State government to do the needful without delay.”

