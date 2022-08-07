Agents of darkness plan to kill Ortom through bombing, Omenka says

A Lagos-based cleric, Prophet Gentleluck Omenka has said that agents of darkness are planning to kill the Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom. Omenka revealed this while addressing newsmen on the revelation he claimed he received from God in Makurdi.

The Benue-born prophet, who is also known as prophet of thunder and the General Overseer of Mountain of Testimony and Manifestation, Lagos, said that the plans were either to kill the governor through suicide bombing by ramming his convoy, or to be shot at a public function.

“The plan may be carried out in two ways; either by suicide bombing by ramming his convoy, or to be shot at,at a public function.

“What has further infuriated these killers is the recognition given to him (Ortom) at the international level where he was given the opportunity to let the outside world know a bit of the happenings in the country.”

The acclaimed prophet enumerated some of the revelations God had given to him that came to pass.

He said: “Some of the revelation God gave to me that came to pass include the death of the late basketball star, Kobe Bryant in 2020; the fire outbreak at the office of the Accountant General of the Federation in 2020 and the victory of the governor-elect of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke.”

The cleric, however, said that he received assurance that the plans would be frustrated, saying, “God assured me He would build a hedge round about him, such that not a single strand of the hair on his head shall be touched.”

