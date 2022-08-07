We are confident Nigeria will be delight of all nations—RCCG National Overseer

The National Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Joshua Obayemi, has said the church is confident that Nigeria will soon be the delight of all nations.

Pastor Obayemi said this is because God will liberate the nation from the many challenges it is currently facing as it is a season of jubilee.

He stated this while unveiling the church’s plans for the 70th anniversary with the theme, “Perfect Jubilee” at the Redemption Camp, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

He, therefore, stated that righteousness is the solution to all the challenges bedeviling the nation.

He expressed hope that the country’s passports will be honoured in every part of the world if the nation is righteous.

“We are confident that indeed Nigeria will become the delight of all nations.

“As a mission with commitment to the development of our nation of origin, Nigeria, Jubilee is a season where we see God liberating our nation from the many challenges the nation is currently facing.

“If the nation is righteous, our passports will be honoured in every part of the world.

“If Nigeria embraces Jesus Christ, all our challenges will be addressed,” he said.

Going back to the foundation of the church, Joshua said RCCG was divinely revealed to the late Founder and General Superintendent, Rev. Josiah Akindayomi, in the year 1952.

He added that the founder’s obedience, zeal, trust in God and commitment to prayer and the word of God truthfully watered the mustard seed that God planted 70 years ago into a behemoth and colossal kingdom vehicle the world is seeing today.

This was just as Obayemi noted that the RCCG has taken the gospel of the Kingdom of God to more than 197 nations and territories of the world with millions of souls saved over the past 70 years.

