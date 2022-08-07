Two Brothers and One Lumbo ends at Kokopelli

‘TWO Brothers and One Lumbo’, a group exhibition featuring 10 contemporary Nigerian artists at Kokopelli Gallery, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, will end today.

The show, which employs satire in defining the socio-political climate of Nigeria and the upcoming general elections, opened on Friday.

As part of its aims of bridging the gap between traditional art display and the evolving technology of NFTs, it featured a conversation on ‘Art, the blockchain technology and its potential to influence social structures’ yesterday. Burns Effiom, Ola Dada and Tobi Ibiwoye were the main discussants.

The exhibition marries the display of art in a traditional gallery with the fast-evolving technology of QR Codes and how it is displayed and interacted via mobile technologies as different methods of expression.

The 10 contemporary artists with different techniques showing in the exhibition are Olubankole Olabode, Abrifor Drexx Silas, Bidemi Tata, Hossein Quadri, Ibukun Williams, Ice Nweke, Osafuwenko Tunde-Oni, Alvin Ukpeh, Seyi Ogar and Iloabuchi Netochukwu.

‘Two Brothers and One Lumbo’ also reflects on the current political ecosystem of three major presidential candidates as opposed to the usual two from the two ruling parties in the nation. It further seeks to answer how art and technology can be used as practical tools to influence social change in Nigeria.

