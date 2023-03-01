Johnson Babajide, Makurdi

Again suspected armed fulani herders on Tuesday launched separate attacks on two communities in Benue State killing seven people including a Commander of the State Community Guard.

The armed herders were said to have attacked Tse Fela in Mbabuande and Tse Akyegh in Ikaaghev Council Ward of Gwer West local government of the state around 3pm on Tuesday.

This came barely two days some armed herders invaded Tse-Lgar, Tse Magu and Tse Dudu in Guma local government where they killed 13 people, precisely in Sunday.

It was reliably learnt that the herders who invaded the two communities in Gwer West simultaneously killed seven people and destroyed food banks.

According to a native who identified himself as Terna said, “members of the two communities had noticed movement of strange people around the area and raised the alarm which made some people to escape.

“Unfortunately, some people were trapped by the killers and they were killed.

Also confirming the attacks, the district head of Ikaaghev, Chief Adi-Bata said that the alarm raised by members of the community reduced the casualties.

He said, “if not the alarm raised by members of the community the number of casualties would have been very high.

The traditional ruler called on the security agencies to have a police post in the area s to improve security in the area.

Chairman of the local government, Ayande Andrew confirmed the killing and said that seven people were killed.





Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer in the State, SP Catherine Anene said she was not aware of the attack.