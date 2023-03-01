The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu, has issued a certificate of return to the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Chairman of the Electoral Commission, Yakubu Mahmood, made the presentation of the certificate Tinubu received the certificate on Wednesday, 1st March 2023, in Abuja.

During his acceptance speech, the president-elect promised to serve the people and appealed to all Nigerians to join in working together for a prosperous nation.

Also, he urged the opposition parties to cooperate with him and seek redress for any perceived infraction using legal procedure rather than resorting to violence in the streets.

There was a lot of jubilation among his supporters who flooded the presentation arena, all chanting, “On your mandate, we stand, Bola Tinubu”

Recall that the former governor of Lagos State, who contested on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), pulled 8.7 million votes to defeat his closest rivals, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), in the keenly contested presidential election.

Concurrently, the flag-bearer of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, announced on his verified Twitter handle on Wednesday to address Nigerians following the outcome of the 2023 presidential elections even though his Vice presidential candidate Dr Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, had earlier addressed an international press conference at the Labour Party Headquarters in Abuja.

