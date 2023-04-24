Farmers in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State are crying out over the increasing attacks and unbecoming activities of herdsmen on their farmlands.

According to the farmers, the herdsmen have continued to wreak havoc on the community without any hindrance, resulting in low agricultural production and turning the community into a ghost town as many residents have fled.

Samuel Olowolafe, who spoke on behalf of the farmers, disclosed that many farmers in the community have fled their farms for fear of being killed or having their wives raped or kidnapped.

He further explained that the confrontational attitude of the herdsmen constituted a threat to the lives of farmers and residents. Olowolafe called on the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, and the security agencies in the state to come to the aid of the people of the community.

He stated, “Those who are saddled with the responsibility of securing the lives and properties of Nigerians should not leave us alone in the hands of these criminals as they have been operating without anyone to check their activities.

We are calling on the state government and the security agencies again to please come to our aid, our lives are in danger, and the government should please provide adequate security for us at Powerline and Ago-Oyinbo at Ala Forest Reserve.”

Olowolafe explained that the community, which is dominated by farmers, has come under heavy attack on several occasions, resulting in the killing, kidnapping, maiming, and injuring of residents and farmers. He disclosed that the herdsmen invaded the community at the weekend and attacked a local farmer on his farmland in the community.

“These set of armed bandits attacked one of us with a cutlass on the head while working on his farm, but we had to quickly save his life,” he added.

According to Olowolafe, the attacks carried out by the herdsmen occur in the middle of the night and early morning, resulting in the destruction of farm products and carting away of foodstuffs.

“Within the last two months, we have had nothing less than 15 occurrences similar to this type of attack in the communities, and this has caused fear among the residents and farmers in the community,” he stated.

He further added that the herdsmen are already planning to take over the community by driving residents away from their homes, saying





“We need government attention now, and we know the state government will not leave us.” The farmers are calling on the government to provide adequate security measures to protect their lives and properties and prevent further attacks by the herdsmen.

